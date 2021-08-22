Today in history
As you know, one of my favorite features in the AV Press is, “Today in History.” You can learn a lot by reading about these events. I also like to see how these events could have affected current ones. So, here it goes.
On July 27, 1995, the Korean War Veterans Memorial was dedicated by President Bill Clinton and the president of South Korea. If you want to see it, it is hidden away to the side of the Lincoln Memorial. Just another reason why it is known as the “Forgotten War.”
On August 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas leaving 23 people dead. Prosecutors said that the killer targeted Mexicans in hope of scaring Hispanics into leaving the U.S. I’m surprised Donald Trump didn’t give the shooter the medal of freedom.
On August 11, 2020, Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. She was the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. It was one of the best decisions Biden made prior to his victory.
On August 12, 2020, Trump strongly pressed Congress to steer future funding away from public schools that did not re-open in the fall. So, that’s where Governor Ron DeSantis got his bright idea.
On August 15, 2017, Trump made a speech about the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. He told reporters that there were “very fine people on both sides.” Many of these “fine” white supremacists would later be seen storming the Capitol on January 6.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Willing to learn
I am 86 years old and not as educated as Mr. Marsh and Mr. and. Mrs. Brax. However life has taught me a lot of common sense.
Although I disagree with the afore mentioned, I have not been disrespectful to them personally. As for my “sexist” reference to Mrs. Brax, I suppose to Mr. Marsh using Mrs. is sexist also.
As I plainly stated that I was not accusing, just wandering. I don’t write every week unless I feel the need to refute what I feel is misleading and could be believed by some.
In the early years of our country and the lack of any cure for the horrible illnesses mentioned by Mr. Marsh, the only defense for the community was isolation. The death rate was nearly 100 percent.
Wonder if Mr. heard of Leper Islands and the black flag that ships flew when there was plague aboard. Lastly, if Mr. Marsh would be kind enough to inform me of the errors I made it would be appreciated I am always willing to learn and if I make a mistake I will gladly correct it.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Failure
Things liberals say
Republicans are racist
Republicans are going to make you slaves again
Republicans want to defund the police
Republicans caused the border crisis
Republicans are trying to suppress the minority vote
That teachers are not teaching CRT
Believe all womens accusations unless its against liberal
I see Pinocchio Joe is adding to his failures with Afghanistan to the border failure energy independence failure economy failure police support failure racism failure. Failure at the southern border by appointing Kackling Kami to handle his failure to stop illegal immigration at the southern border.
By the way the silly name for professional politicians is that they wouldn’t publish what I would like to call them.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Breathe healthily, live happily
This is a response to your July 21, 2021 report titled “Palmdale’s National Night Out is back.”
National Night Out is a nationwide event organized to raise awareness for local crime and drug use prevention efforts. The Smoke Free Antelope Valley Coalition was there to raise awareness about the harmful effects of secondhand smoke in the Antelope Valley’s outdoor areas.
At their presentation table, they displayed a jar full of 1,347 cigarette butts collected from an hour-long event organized by the Smoke Free Palmdale Coalition. Regrettably, the tobacco waste in the display jar was collected in the very park National Night Out was hosted in. When community members learned about the large amount of tobacco waste found in the park their children play in, the responses were of sadness, frustration, and disappointment.
Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. Our residents, especially children, should not be exposed to secondhand smoke.
With this being the first big public event for the city since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to implement new ways to make our city a healthier place to live in, such as passing new ordinances that add to the cities list of smoke free outdoor areas.
The local coalition offers education and has connections to free tobacco smoking cessation programs. For more information please contact Adel Domingo at adomingo@avph.org
Andy Estrada
Palmdale
Very impressed
Very impressed with the steps that the Los Angeles Department of Animal Care is take to train their people to drive combination vehicles (vehicles with a trailer) safely. It’s rare to see companies doing the right to equip the people with the tools necessary to protect them and the general public.
Training has been taking place every week Monday through Friday, starting on property to work on backing skill and then going and driving in real world situations behind the Wheel. Outstanding Department of Animal care.
Michael Perez
Walnut, Calif.
Trump had it all planned
81 million votes for POTUS makes Joe Biden the most popular man on the planet with a cranium so void of ingenuity, his only means of impressing his constituents is to torpedo everything Trump accomplished at a vicious cost to this country on so many levels.
The Keystone Pipline was near completion, Biden turned it into a multi billion dollar Hobbit tunnel costing thousands of jobs from our economy not to mention irreparable harm to our Canadian relations.
Our southern border is a cruel joke, while Biden campaigns for Covid vaccinations, aliens from all over the world who have never been vaccinated for anything are flooding into our country and thanks to our lame ballot laws, they will vote.
The world is watching Biden’s inhumane withdrawal in Afghanistan...we should have learned something from Vietnam, not use it as a benchmark to sugarcoat betrayal on an unimaginable level.
Trump was going to withdraw from Afghanistan with a plan, not a knee-jerk reaction leaving people who trusted Americans to be slaughtered while gifting the Taliban a treasure chest of high tech military weapons...ironically, Biden wants to disarm American citizens.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Homelessness
The text below is promoted by the Av Press’s listed articles, ‘Homeless commission plan approved,” in (7/29/21) issue, “Barger wants homeless commission” and “Growing Problem.”
Prior to internet computer data storage techniques, there was a saying in the Aero Space Industry, “when the paperwork weighed 10 times more than the product, the product is ready to ship.”
A similar analogy can be applied to the nation’s homelessness situation. That is to say, too many agencies are created that talk the homelessness issues to death, when the obvious solutions are, resolve homelessness causes, and establish affordable housing where people can live.
Of course it sounds simple, however, in our “bottom line” capitalistic greedy society, what is most beneficial to poor people is not always attainable.
The laundry list of Government and “alphabet soup” of agencies attempting to resolve homelessness via primarily treating the symptoms, (i.e. people living on the street), are self perpetuating. If resolved, they are out of a job.
Again, I say, lets treat the causes of homelessness situations, not just the symptoms. In the medical field, if Doctors, scientists just treated illness symptoms, we as a population would all remain ill.
The principles of modern medicine should be applied to the homelessness illness. Do not get me wrong, I do not have all the answers. But, if you apply the principles of logic, coupled with the successful methods used in the modern medical field, homelessness reduction can be obtained.
Some of the attempts at treating the homelessness symptoms are, L.A. City Proposition HHH, $1.2 Billion, L.A. County measure H, approximately $400 K per year, State’s operation “Room Key”, etc. question, have you witnessed any appreciable reduction in homeless people on our streets? The answer is no, because we keep treating symptoms, rather than concentrating on cures.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
