When I get on ‘Jeopardy!’
Well, Boy-Howdy; two different zingers of ozone.
Thank you, Mr. Jung; A complete knowledge of all these crafty little codgers might help me if I ever get on Jeopardy (which will certainly and inevitably happen, of course, when these two O3s meet up and produce little O4).
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Very sad
I know that the issue with mask’s/vaccination is a volatile issue with school age families and I respect both sides’ opinion on the issue. I don’t have a dog in the fight since my daughter is 32.
However, I had a chance to engage with some of my daughter’s friends who have kids that are just returning to school and I enjoy chatting with the little one’s about their hectic little lives.
So one little lady I spoke to who is attending Joe Walker Middle school, the one my daughter went to, I asked; how do you like moving on to the bigger kids school? Her answer was that they have to lock the bathrooms because her fellow students are smoking reefer and she could clearly smell it when she went in there.
She was clearly uncomfortable about it and I thought that locking the bathrooms to prevent such blatant behavior was a sign of scholastic surrender.
But wait, it gets better. Another young lady I’ve known since she was a puppy. I asked the same question about school. She said that her parents were changing her teacher because her teacher was a lesbean and she was espousing LGBTQXZ rights during her classroom discussions.
Two things struck me when she told me that. One, how maturely she explained to me why she was changing teachers and secondly, why was the whole gay-thing being discussed with a sweet, not so grown up girl.
I dont give a rat’s petunia about people’s personal lives but I was pretty passionate about my own daughter’s education, so I find it very disturbing to look into these young kid’s faces and see the innocence being ripped away at such a young age. Very sad.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
Defending the right
It never ceases to amaze me how some writers can get so many things so wrong. There weren’t 5 Capital police killed on January 6 2021. President Trump was way ahead of the curve on Covid in fact he shut down travel to China when his “advisers” including Dr. Fauci said it wants necessary.
He got you your vaccine in 1 year instead of 5. The Charlotteville hoax never happened and it goes on and on. These writers are either uninformed, Misinformed, ignorant of the facts or they are knowingly perpetuating the lies. For some unknow reason they are all lefties.
One recent example, Ralph Brax’ rant against Kevin McCarthy. I’m not a big McCarthy fan so I’m not here to defend him but Mr. Brax once again has left or crucial facts in his rant.
Mr. McCarthy offered up a resolution. The Republican spots afforded by the resolution would have been filled by Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and freshman Troy Nehls of Texas, with Banks serving as the ranking Republican.
The wicked witch of the west rejected McCarthy’s picks so he effectively told her to pound sand. I agree with Mr. McCarthy.
It’s obvious the witch intends to use this commission like so many others to cover up what happened especially her involvement in it. This will be another monumental waste of tax payer dollars to pay for another Washington clown show.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Tyrants and tyrannies
Mr. John Manning asked for our opinion. Disagreements in our society are turning in to hate.
The best description of our social discourse is in a President John Adams quote: “The only foundation of a free Constitution is pure virtue, and if this cannot be inspired into our people in a greater measure than they have it now, they may change their rulers and the form of government, but they will not obtain a lasting liberty. They will only exchange tyrants and tyrannies.”
Jim Brock
Palmdale
CARB works in a vacuum
On August 14, I received a card in the mail from the CA CARB asking for inputs concerning upcoming regulations that may affect me, the driving public.
On Sunday, Augusts 15th, I tried to access the web site “arb.ca.gov/futuremobileregs”, only to find out that the web site is already archived.
The card was just sent out on the 12th. One wonders just how serious CA CARB is about asking for public comments about new regulations. I suspect that CARB puts out such cards to say they actually want inputs, then close the site to prevent the public from actually giving inputs.
I’m not a member of any state entity, just a driver but had a number of comments I would like to have made. Most likely CARB doesn’t really want the public’s comments. The state CARB seems to work in a vacuum all their own, and you and me the public, are not useful in their dictatorial or I mean their hard work for the public interest.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
