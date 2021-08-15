A vote for Elder
Thomas Elias’ column, 8-11-21, concocted everything imaginable to make you think California’s population is not declining as portrayed by the Newsom recall, he covered everything from Covid deaths to a pandemic declining birth rate but never mentioned the loss of a congressional seat, federal funding and a vote in the electoral college that may go to Texas and Florida caused by the exodus from California.
California is the most overtaxed and overregulated state in the nation to pay for novelties like Scary Jerry’s Folly Trolly with a price tag of 100 billion and growing with no end in sight. California may implode from taxes much like Detroit Michigan did.
Larry Elder’s columns have impressed me for years and always wished to see him throw his hat in the ring for great conservative views and does not come from a cesspool of career politicians ... my money’s on Elder.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
It starts at home
After hearing Rep. Cori Bush brag about spending $70,000.00 for her own private security. She made past statements in demanding that cities defund police. She claims to be the only voice of her people.
Does she even realize that many shooting are revenge shootings by victims taking the law into their own hands wanting their own style of street justice.
Looks like she doesn’t give a hoot about the citizens of her city that live in daily fear from crime. I wonder what the Black mothers of her city who lost children killed in street violence must feel after hearing her make such a statement.
I will never forget back in 1994 the late Leon Watkins and Beverly Williams invited me on Mothers Day to a small church in south central L.A off Vermont Ave. that was half full of mothers who lost children through street violence.
Its heart breaking to think how things haven’t and from the looks of it sadly will never change even after all these decades. Children as adults/parents will always most likely fall back on their upbringing good or bad.
I’m reminded it all starts in the home.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Independent women
Apparently it is beyond the comprehension of some Valley Press readers that there exist women in this world who are perfectly capable of formulating and articulating their own opinions.
I know many intelligent women who do not require their husbands to do their thinking for them. Furthermore, they are willing to express themselves, in public, and can survive the slings and arrows of the ignorant, who wonder if, indeed, they are just a shill for some man.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Suspension rates
There has been a growing suspension rate throughout the district in the last five years. The suspension rates in the Antelope Valley are very high in comparison to the rest of Los Angeles County. The average school suspension rate across Los Angeles County is about 2% where Palmdale Elementary School District, Lancaster Elementary School District, and Eastside Union Elementary are two to four times higher than other districts regardless of ethnicity or race. Even sadder, our black students, mostly K-8, are getting suspended at much higher rates, even double or more than the school district rates.
The cause of these high suspension rates is uncertain, but it is important to talk about these rates as a community in the best interest of our children.
It is important that we look at facts and data from the California Department of Education. Some possible solutions to reduce the suspension rates could be to have oversight and regulations over our disciplinary process.
The Antelope Valley can compare itself with other school districts’ disciplinary processes and see what other disciplinary alternatives that are out there that we can use reduce our suspension rates.
The suspension rate for the 2019- 2020 academic year is going to be lower due to the pandemic as students needed to prevent the spread of COVID by quarantining and doing distant learning.
Regardless, children in Antelope Valley are getting suspended at much higher rates than the rest of Los Angeles County even during a pandemic.
Our children are going to be going back to school as the suspension rates are going to go back up again if we do not make any changes to make our schools a better place for our children and the community.
Enaya Hanbali
Palmdale
Did not
In response to my opinion, “Propaganda”, one person wrote “Prove the allegations”.
Not only did he accuse me of writing about him, but he also named others.
I mentioned no names in my opinion letter, but he emphatically stated it was about him and his buddies. I guess the truth hurts.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
Yes, there are reasons
During the General Plan Advisory Committee meeting held yesterday, 8/11/21, a Committee member asked if we knew the cause of our poor health in the AV. He asked if the ozone layer was the only reason.
Eleven years ago, Dr. Phillip Tuso, currently a member of the AV Health Board, stated that we were dying at rates 35% higher than the county norm. Since 2000, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health admonished us to look at our alcohol and tobacco consumption if we wanted to address our health disparities.
For the past 9 years, Pueblo y Salud and the Palmdale Prevention Community Council have been informing Palmdale residents that we are dying of 14 diseases at rates higher than the county norm. These diseases are all related to alcohol and tobacco consumption and include emphysema and many types of cancers.
The meeting facilitators acknowledged that we have disadvantaged populations in Palmdale and that they are minority and poor for the most part. The also acknowledged that they are experiencing most of the health disparities and inequities of the city.
Such a population resides in zip code 93550 where, in addition to the worst health rates, they have the highest crime and highest poverty rates.
They also have most of the alcohol and tobacco outlets of the city. Empirical data has demonstrated a direct link between alcohol outlet density and violent crime.
The meeting facilitators acknowledged that no matter what we put into the General Plan, the city council has the final say on what will be done about alcohol and tobacco outlet density. Based on past experience, this gives us very little hope. Reasons are always found to approve more outlets. Still, we must and shall persist. Our children’s wellbeing & future depends on it.
Rosie Mainella
Pueblo y Salud Inc.
Palmdale
Children are being hurt
The Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens views alcohol and tobacco outlet proliferation and saturation in impoverished minority communities as an environmental social justice issue that leads to health inequities.
We attended the Palmdale General Plan Advisory Committee meeting held on 8/11/21 because these two social issues were supposed to be addressed.
We are extremely concerned that city officials have used every means at their disposal to allow for more outlets to situate in zip code 93550. Since 2012, they’ve allowed fourteen off-sale (convenience /liquor stores) and twenty-one on-sale outlets (restaurants) in zip code 93550.
In the past 9 years, every one of the off-sale alcohol and tobacco outlets was protested by community residents and leaders, to no avail. City planners and council members lent a deaf ear to parish priests and pastors, teachers and parents, businessmen and civic leaders. Instead, they have gone out of their way to apply for waivers and exemptions, to find public convenience and necessity when there was none.
They have gone as far as to change the formula for determining crime and outlet density rates for the sole purpose of circumventing their own laws.
City officials wish to maintain a financially healthy city even if it means the creation of the unhealthiest and crime-stricken community. Our children are suffering because city officials cannot find the political will to stop new outlets from coming into zip code 93550.
The creation of a General Plan that disallows new outlets in poverty-stricken areas with high poverty and low health rates until the numbers decrease to a reasonably healthy level would help, eradicating all of the tricks used in the past to bypass existing laws is also necessary. This requires an acknowledgment that children are being hurt and this requires courage. Pray they find it.
Xavier Flores
president AV-LULAC
Palmdale
