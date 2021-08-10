The globe is a garden
California is burning and it seems to be appropriate to offer a letter to address the wild fires.
I have always assumed that as soon as a fire breaks out, anywhere, the firemen rush to the scene of the fire to put it out. Unfortunately, not always so.
In the 1970s Congress started passing laws that made containing wildfires cost prohibitive. We used to send firemen into the forests to mark-off trees to keep, then to sell the rest. We made money from it to pay for managing the forests. Now, the new laws require multi-million dollar studies over many years.
No longer do timber sales make us money, the 1970s management philosophy said let the fires burn; that’s how nature does its gardening.
US California Representative Tom McClintock has a district in the northern part of the state. The July 4 Tamarack fire is in his district, on federal lands controlled by President Biden’s administration. The U.S. Forest Services, McClintock said, did nothing. A single aerial drop of flame retardant could have stopped it. They waited for 12 days, until it exploded out of control.
He said “it’s frustrating when fires are not put out cold, at the beginning Federal Managers are reluctant to do so because their ideology is that fire is an important management tool. You don’t monitor a rattlesnake when it’s in your room. You kill it.”
Fortunately PG&E has vowed to bury 10,000 miles of their power lines. Unfortunately, they have reportedly buried only 65 miles of it.
In closing, I’m reminded of the words of nature philosopher Alston Chase; “the entire globe now is a garden tended by humans.”
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Smog ingredient
Contrary to the letter (VP- 8-6-21) ozone, while, it is the main ingredient in smog, is simply a souped-up oxygen molecule — chemical symbol O2 — jacked up to 03. And is called trioxygen. No nitrogen.
Just your plain old oxygen allotrope with a funny smell.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Save the Earth
The text below is prompted by the article, “American tech sector keeps blowing away the rest of the world,” published in the AV Press Thursday, August 5, 2021 issue, by Mr. Stephen Moore, Senior fellow, Heritage Foundation, and economic consultant with Freedom Works.
Yes, I agree with Mr. Moore that our USA tech companies are innovation, invention leaders. However his column places too much emphasis on the gaining of extreme wealth in life. If that is your only goal in life, it is a very shallow existence.
Today, our nation, the USA, is suffering from an acute infrastructure repair, and improvement delay. In addition, the most pressing world issue is Global Warming continuation. Without immediate fossil fuel reduction, and progression towards termination. Our grandchildren will be struggling to survive on a dying planet. What replaces fossil fuels, are hydrogen fuel, hydrogen fuel cell technologies, and renewables, (i.e, solar, wind, etc.).
Our USA fossil fuels monetary rich elite can not and/or refuses to understand, that our world is burning up. They continue to want near term gains, at the sacrifice of their grandchildren. It is explained numerous times that the usage of new clean energy technologies offer replacement profits.
Europeans arrived at the logical conclusion many years ago, that fossil fuel replacement by Hydrogen and renewables is the most profitable method to save our planet for future generations.
China is progressing towards world domination. 1st by establishing efficient infrastructure, world maritime ports network. Dominate all countries around the South China Sea, including take over of Taiwan.
We as a populace must focus on what is most urgent, save our earth, rather than wealth accumulation.
Gordon Jefferson
Lancaster
Stick to the facts
Over the years I have read the letters to the editor, found some to be insightful, some humorous and some, lets just say a bit inaccurate.
But I always find these opinions interesting enough to read them each day, sometimes even learn something new which is always nice.
The last 2 days however I read the comments from a couple folks who I’ve seen write in over the years quite often, a Ralph Brax and a Sue Brax and their comments of the last couple days are so outrageous I could not stay silent.
Mr. Brax stated that Republicans are racist and Ms. Brax stated the Republican Party would lose voters due to Covid misinformation and that the Republicans suppress voting, I have seen there disdain for the Republicans (I’m being polite), all it shows me is that if they wish to be taken seriously, both of them should stick with facts and truth — not just what Democrat talking points are.
There are good and bad policies, rhetoric, personnel and stances in both parties, the last 6 months has been no picnic as an example. We the people have been beat down with the negative rhetoric, millions of folks could condemn the Democrats too, sure would be nice if you two could throw some positive’s in there (about all parties), I’m sure you are capable.
Anthony “A.J.” Christiansen
Lancaster
