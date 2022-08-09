Laughing stock
I can hardly wait for BLM to free Brittney Griner when they show those pinko commies what a good old American riot looks like in Moscow like they do here, the popcorn sales will be better than any stimulus package!
Good news for the Norco Ninjas that attacked a helpless(?) old man armed only with an Elmer Fudd Wabbit gun, they will not be charged for parking in a handicap spot because it was validated by the time they left.
The bad news for them is not their prison time but the treatment they get from their homies will make them the laughing stock of their hood.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Capitalism threatens our survival
John Stewart Mill observed that despite a plethora of labor-saving innovations promised to reduce toil, the evidence showed that labor’s load was increasing, not decreasing.
In response, Marx said that labor’s load was worsening because such innovations were never intended to lighten the load of workers.
Under capitalism, labor-saving innovations aim to increase capitalists’ profitability, not improve workers’ lives. Moreover, such improvements to the means of production are also intended to undermine workers’ power relative to capitalists.
Although capitalist innovations have created a cornucopia of new products and services, they’ve also lengthened the average workday and worsened the alienation of workers.
Through deskilling, compartmentalization, and, therefore, the acceleration of exploitation, many innovations have severely compromised workers’ creativity, agency, and independence.
Thus, workers are becoming increasingly unhappy, causing an increase in antisocial behavior, such as racism, sexism, and violent behaviors like road rage and mass shootings.
That isn’t to say that we should shun these and future innovations, not at all. On the contrary, we, the working class, should wrest ownership and control of the means of production from capitalists so that labor-saving creations would finally do just that — reduce human toil and eventually eliminate the need for work.
Capitalism was once a progressive force that opened vistas for humankind that were previously unimagined. But, in outliving its social usefulness and aggregating the lion’s share of its vast material benefits into the hands of a few, capitalism is threatening our very survival.
The capitalist system contains the possibility of creating a new form of civilization built around the latest technologies that could lead to the emancipation of humankind.
In such a world, each one of us could realize our potential as human beings rather than spending our lives as appendages of the means of production. http://www.slp.org/
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Very informative
V. White’s letter, Debunking the claim, in the 7-30-22 paper, was very informative, and one of few times he did not call us White Conservative Raciest in his letters.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Wave the flag
Brittney Grinder got 9 years for pot. I wonder about her views of “police brutality and injustice” in America now? When she gets back, I’ll bet she’ll wave the flag for the National Anthem.
Bill Dundes
Littlerock
Running out of water
The text below is prompted by the publication, “Two of the largest US reservoirs are on the brink of “Dead Pool” status.” Link: https://www.cbsnews.com/
“Dead Pool” status is when no water can be released from the reservoir dam to create electrical power, and provide downstream water source.
In addition, The California aqueduct water source projections, https://www.wri.org/
California is exponentially running out of rainwater supplied freshwater. What source water supplies can we depend on?
1st is “Toilet-to-tap” reclamation. Ref.: https://www.cnn.com
However, the originating source is rainwater or snow fall source. In a drought condition, this originating source is not reliable.
Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties rely on toilet-to-tap processing.
De-saltation of seawater processing. San Diego County has a successful de-saltation plant.
The Orange County proposed Huntington Beach, CA de-saltation planed construction was denied by the California Coastal Commission, May 2022. It takes years to construct and make such a plant operational.
Los Angeles County does not have plans for a de-saltation plant.
The state of California has plans to access the Sacramento river delta fresh water by construction of a tunnel from the delta to the south. Ref.: https://www.eastbaytimes.com
My recommendation, is to build as many de-saltation processing plants ASAP, before we experience turning the water tap with no flow output.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
