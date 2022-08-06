Keep an eye on those bills
The letter to the Editor dtd. Aug. 3 and titled “A guaranteed win” touched on the futility of protesting Lancaster City’s resolution 22-45 - Increased waste collection fees and placing those fees on the tax roll”.
I must say that there was very little information conveyed to the public prior and that showed through when the subject of senior discounts were brought up. WM (formerly Waste management) had a very robust senior discount. That will likely disappear when LA County is in the driver’s seat.
The City clerk reported that were 419 protests, was less than 50% and the resolution was then passed by the council, warp speed. I guess the 50% was referring to the entire population of Lancaster. It was never clarified. The futility is the fact that there is and never has been a 51% response from the constituency. It is as the Aug. 3 letter title stated - “A guaranteed win” (for the City).
It was clear to me that the council was going to vote ‘for’ the resolution anyway. If you do file a letter of protest or express yourself verbally in Council chambers don’t expect that you will not be steamrolled over by your government. So, a guaranteed win? I can agree with that statement.
A council member stated at the close of the meeting and before the vote that “we can do better having clarity” going forward. I most definitely agree with that. Keep a close eye on your property tax bills.
Fred Laven
Lancaster
Like Barnum said ...
After reading the letters from the super ultra-far right conservatives who frequently put pen to paper and submit gibberish to the Press, I often wonder if they get all of their information from TikTok, Facebook, and other social media?
Are these their only source of news and information? Social media is often how people become informed and in many cases all too often misinformed. Is it possible that these writers do not possess the ability to summarize and separate digital fact from fiction in today’s world?
Everything from the 2020 presidential election to climate change seems to have many not believing the evidence. Author Steven James said, “Follow the evidence to where it leads, even if the conclusion is uncomfortable.”
Following the evidence is what the January 6th Hearing Committee is doing. Election skepticism has gone hyper politics in the months following the 2020 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s first efforts to promote the false claim that widespread fraud contributed to his defeat.
The former president is even upset with his daughter Ivanka for testifying before the house hearing committee, by tweeting “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”
Gee-whiz the last time I checked Trump was the one who appointed Barr as AG.
One can only assume that the challenge of identifying online misinformation will not be solved with any single strategy.
Although Trump is doing his very best with his big lie. If Joseph Goebbels were alive today, he would be so very proud of Trump. As P.T. Barnum said, “there is a sucker born every minute.” Sounds like Trump followers to me.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Politics
So there is going to be a criminal investigation into the secret service deleted text messages.
Where was the investigation into all of Hillary’s deleted files emails and destroyed phones and computers? A one year old electric bus spontaneously caught fire in Connecticut over the weekend. The fire dept stood back and watched it burn and pollute the sky.
In Paris they pulled 149 electric buses off the street after 2 caught on fire. Doesn’t seem very green to me. Seen a theory of why Obiden picked Chuckles. Nobody in their right mind would impeach him because look at what you would end up with. Wouldn’t take much though. Just do it on the grounds of not honoring his oath to protect the United States should be enough or maybe single handedly destroying the whole country’s economy?
I see democrats are trying to introduce a bill for term limits on Supreme Court justices. Maybe they should but it should be tied to term limits on them. Eight years and you are out. So much class when Democrat Linda Sanchez flipped off the Republicans dug out during the congressional charity baseball game. By the way Democrats lost 10-0.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
