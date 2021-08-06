Why can’t they see it?
Recently, Mr. Gardner wrote: “Vincent White and Ralph Brax seem to have deduced a lot about me from my letters and have characterized me as a right-wing conservative Trump supporter who is a racist and a bigot. They’re wrong ... It seems to me that we should be dealing with current issues, not personal digs.” I see nothing in my previous letters in which I mischaracterized Mr. Gardner. What I wrote: “Comments over the years in letters show that many Republican conservative whites do not have Blacks as friends.” I still stand by those comments. Mr. Gardner asks why Democrats are not bringing up Biden’s alleged failures with inflation, the Keystone pipeline, and the sudden pullout of Afghanistan.
In June, Gardner asked the same question about inflation, and I wrote how inflation also occurred in 1918 after a pandemic and therefore, Biden was not to blame now.
In a previous letter, Mr. Brax used “selective amnesia” to describe Republicans. For example, Gardner writes: “The actions and statements of our current president and Vice President are just outrageous.”
However, conservative Republicans like Gardner have selective amnesia due to not mentioning any failures of former President Trump. Why should Democrats respond to Gardner’s comments and others who consistently ignore Trump’s shortcomings?
Finally, I have been waiting since Jan. 2021 to see if any white conservative Republican would comment on the views of another Republican who wrote: “Ever since Trump decided to get involved in politics, I have been stunned that folks from the party in which I was raised sat by passively as he said and did stuff that our side would have never accepted from Democrats. (“DC Insurrection Down To One Man’s Tender Ego”, AV Press)
If Mr. Deaver, whose column occurs in this newspaper, can see this, why can’t other Republicans?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Harmful to health and environment
Ray Freeman, wrote an interesting letter regarding green energy. What I found interesting is that he points out that green energy results in “a waste of human life, freedom and the environment.” In his letter he does not address the negative impact of fossil fuels:
According to a recent study by Harvard University, air pollution from fossil fuel is responsible for 20% of deaths word-wide.
Mining coal can involve a process called mountain top removal. This process destroys our bio-diverse eco-system.
Burning coal releases a number of toxic and harmful pollutants including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and metals such as mercury, arsenic, chromium, and other known and possible carcinogens.
Oil from the tar sands of Canada (FYI — the pipe-line, Biden canceled would have transported oil from tar sand) is by far one of the worse types of oil for environment as it process three times as much greenhouse gases.
Fracking is another bad choice. Fracking poisons drinking water wells by injecting harmful chemicals into the gas/oil well. Over 50 million Americans live near oil and gas operations that have measured air pollution levels exceeding the federal health standard.
The burning of fossil fuels is the world’s largest contributor to air pollution and is a major global public health concern. The health effects of breathing polluted air, reduces lung function, causes asthma, cardiovascular disease, preterm birth, and premature death.
Ozone, the main ingredient in smog, is another exceptionally dangerous air pollutant that results from burning fossil fuels. Ozone is made up of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic chemicals that develop in the atmosphere after being emitted from tailpipes, power plants, refineries, etc.
So as you can see, burning fossil fuels is just as harmful to human health and the environment.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Minority voting
One of the big issues in the country today is voter suppression.
Republicans are working hard to make it difficult for minorities to vote and to restore what America looked like back in the good old days. Here are a few reasons why most GOP’ers want to suppress the vote.
1. They realize that whites soon will be a distinct minority and voter suppression is the only way they can stay in power.
2. Slavery, wars, recessions and depressions, corruption, and yet they have maintained the majority of wealth in the hands of a very few. Who would want to change that?
3. Republicans are racists.
4. After keeping minorities from voting, then they can return women to being barefoot and pregnant. All of the jobs can go back to men and women won’t be voting. Too many women vote for Democrats. It must be stopped.
5. They certainly don’t want college students to vote. All they know about is Critical Race Theory.
6. It will end traffic jams caused by caravans of illegals and Blacks flooding the polling places in battleground states.
7. It will take us back to the 1950’s when every family looked like the Cleavers.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
