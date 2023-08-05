What ‘We the People’ must do
This is our country, our nation, our union and “We the People must have an opportunity to weigh in on the financial and political relationship our elected officials have rubber-stamped with Israel for suspect, questionable and “good ol’ boys” reasons.
Since World War II, $960 billion, or over a quarter of all US foreign aid, has gone to five countries: Israel ($312.5 billion), former South Vietnam ($184.5 billion), Egypt ($183.7 billion), Afghanistan ($158.9 billion), and South Korea ($120.7 billion), after adjusting for inflation. And Americans have been obligated to give Israel a minimum of $3 billion annually.
“We The People” are financially forced to underwrite a quality of life and governing system whose new agenda, as stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies who include ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties, includes increased West Bank settlement construction, annexation of the occupied territory, perpetuating military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, and limiting the rights of LGBTQ+ people and Palestinians. This is contrary to America’s democratic process and our humanitarian sensibilities.
The White House claims they asked Netanyahu to pause his overhaul plan and that it is unfortunate that Netanyahu pushed this through with the slimmest possible majority. That is not good enough. While Netanyahu’s move curtails the power of the Israeli Supreme Court’s oversight role, critics say he is weakening the judiciary to erode the country’s checks and balances and consolidate power within his reach.
Why the heck are “We The People” being forced to underwrite the cost of supporting a regime where Netanyahu is on trial for corruption charges and there is definitely a move to exterminate the Palestinian population? Why are we forced to give a gift $3 billion per year to this regime to help these tyrannical goals?
“Today we did a necessary democratic act, an act that is intended to return a measure of balance between the branches of government,” Netanyahu has said. Translation” Netanyahu wants power just as Donald Trump has tried a power grab as well.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Dem candidates are far too leftist
Hey Joe — It appears that the “smartest man you know” is going to jail for three to six years.
Yes, your moronic, drug-addicted son, you know, who started an affair with his brother’s widow, fathered your seventh grandchild, broke so many laws the past 10 years, that even TMZ can’t keep up with him.
Will this happen? I don’t really know, but it should. Maybe you and your idiot son can be in the same cell; you may go to jail, also.
Who will take your place? Cackle Bird? No, her head still hasn’t recovered Willie Brown’s headboard bumping. So who’s left? Fake Native American? Ha! Fake Mexican O’Rourke? Double ha! Gavin “I have destroyed San Francisco and most of California’s major cities” Newson? Let’s pray not.
Every Democrat mentioned for president is far too leftist, way over-the-top woke and clearly not a leader of normal people.
Make no mistake: Normal people will decide the 2024 presidential election and no amount of election interference by the left will change that.
