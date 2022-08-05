Judge

Recently, Mr. Gardner wrote complimenting only two Democratic presidents (Roosevelt & John Kennedy). However, Gardner wrote about today’s Democratic Party. They “…have made dialogue, cooperation, and compromise nearly impossible… They have ignored the history of this country and their party and want to change the rules….” Gardner writes about the 6 Jan hearings: they were “…held to denigrate Trump and the Republicans.”

