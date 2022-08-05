Recently, Mr. Gardner wrote complimenting only two Democratic presidents (Roosevelt & John Kennedy). However, Gardner wrote about today’s Democratic Party. They “…have made dialogue, cooperation, and compromise nearly impossible… They have ignored the history of this country and their party and want to change the rules….” Gardner writes about the 6 Jan hearings: they were “…held to denigrate Trump and the Republicans.”
Former President Trump has done more harm due to the mountain of evidence that the committee has uncovered. Evidence has shown that Trump took presidential papers without permission; members of his own staff have testified as to the illegality of trying to obtain votes by coercing public officials; trying to slow the U.S. Postal Service to prevent ballots from arriving, etc.
In my 30 years of writing, I recall a letter written by a Republican when Bush was president. He wrote that it hurt his heart as to what Bush did. He concluded, “It made me feel ashamed to be a Republican.”
Gardner, Fandrick, Judy Watson, and others have selective memories in that they cannot recall Trump doing any wrong. Yet, they can recall with precision everything that Biden has done wrong. No matter what they write, their letters will always be tainted.
Before 6th of January, I have written my opinion as an accountant regarding Trump’s tax returns. He’s the first president since the 70’s not to reveal his tax returns. I agree with my fellow accountants about their opinions about Trump’s returns. Independent left-leaning accounting experts who analyzed Trump’s tax returns said that the details published by [the New York Times] “…showed that the president was ‘abusing the tax system.’” Donald Trump ‘A Bad Businessman Or A Tax Cheat… Say Accountants…” the guardian.com Sep 2020.
What are Republicans called when their memories are foggy about Trump?
So, as I print this, the gambling fever has hit most Californians — as the “mega millions” is over one billion dollars —
Should one only person win, and they take the “cash option,” which, apparently, most winners do, they get a check for just over 600 million dollars — quite a sum of money — and are taxed at over 144 million dollars — another large sum — leaving the billion dollar winner with less than 458 million — no small amount —
Why is the “cash option” not one billion? Isn’t the “jackpot” being advertised as “one billion dollars? Why, if you want cash, and who wouldn’t, do you get slammed with a over 400 million dollars “taken off the top?” Where, or better yet, who gets that money? And, why? It is clearly not the schools ...
Who? And why? If one of our letter writers knows, perhaps he/she can enlighten the rest of us ...
Didn’t like the treatment
To Juan Carrillo, Democratic candidate for 39 assembly. At the conclusion of the last Palmdale City Council meeting you went outside to shake my hand and ask for my support in your assembly race.
I said yes. I was invited to attend last Saturday July 30th event at the Yellen Park in Palmdale. One of your speakers was Anthony Rendon speaker of the assembly. When he concluded his remarks I went to him in a courteous manner and asked him “why did you kill two bills which would have allowed Medicare for all?”
Before he had a chance to answer you Juan grabbed my hand and pushed me roughly away and told me “go eat some tacos.”
I know you grew up in Mexico and you know how the political party the PRI ruled Mexican politics for 70 years through brutality and corruptness.
Why do you have to treat me a Chicano voter with such harshness for asking a simple question of an elected representative of California?
Don’t you want to inform yourself of this issue? Would your Republican opponent Paul Andre Marsh treat me in such a brutal fashion for asking a question. I wish the voters of the 39th District would ask: 1. Why support a candidate who has accepted dark money, including from Rex Parris Republican 2. Why support a candidate who strongly endorses Alex Villanueva, our corrupt sheriff for re-election?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.