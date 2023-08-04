Some letters are quite entertaining
It’s entertaining to read the letters by Richard Skidmore, Curt Redecker and Sam Kilanowski. They provided readers with comic relief. Following are excerpts:
Sam wrote: “Voter entitlements have been diluted by illegal immigration, ballot harvesting, and massive documented election fraud.”
Sam, despite the lack of evidence, and the judgments of election officials from both parties and judges appointed by presidents from both parties, election denialism has become not only a thing, but also a movement. Therefore, you have been suckered into joining this movement.
Richard wrote: “Democrat politicians cry that “they” want to take our democracy from us. They repeat a lie from hell; these deceivers deny our Declaration of Independence, our constitution, and our history.”
Richard, remember it was Donald Trump who called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power in a continuation of his election denialism and pushing of fringe conspiracy theories.
Curt wrote: “Today, I am not proud of my government.”
Curt, remember when Michelle Obama remarked, “For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.” Mrs. Obama took a lot of heat for that statement. It was National Review’s Jim Geraghty who called the remark “strikingly ungracious.”
Ultra-far-right conservatives like yourself wrote nasty ugly letters when Mrs. Obama made that statement about being proud of her country for the first time.
Michelle Obama delivered a stirring final speech as first lady when she said: “Our glorious diversity our diversities of faiths, colors and creeds that is not a threat to who we are, it makes us who we are. Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life,” she said. “And I hope I made you proud.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Sharing thoughts on some subjects
Regarding Ralph Brax’s Letter to the editor on July 25: Brax likes to point out that Donald Trump had draft deferments but somehow omitted that Bill Clinton and Joe Biden also had draft deferments and never served in military.
The Ron DeSantis political cartoon on July 25 is abhorrent and not true. It is something I would expect in the Los Angeles Times, not the Antelope Valley Press. Beyond discussion, slavery is a great stain on the legacy of the United States, but the cited AP course was authored by a noted Black educator, Dr. William Allen, not DeSantis.
The Department of Justice is acting as Hunter Biden’s prosecutor and defense attorney (John Radcliff). How else can one explain the plea bargain that gave Hunter immunity from crimes previously committed? My guess is the DOJ attorney and defense attorney knew the provision was in the plea documents and agreed they would express shock and throw a tantrum if discovered before or during the hearing. But the presiding judge said hold on not so fast.
The president is in Maine boasting about the virtues of “Bidenomics” and Vice President Kamala Harris is Iowa saying most Americans are a $400 emergency from bankruptcy. Which is it? Cannot have it both ways.
How convenient Joe and Jill send a letter to People Magazine finally acknowledging Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter as their seventh grandchild. It’s fishy to be released as a Friday afternoon news dump; unwelcome news is usually released on a Friday afternoon. Could politics and Hunter’s judicial problems have anything to do with the acknowledgment?
Political correctness forced the Cleveland Indians to change their name to the Cleveland Guardians. President Biden signed a document last week in the Executive Office Building “Indian Treaty Room.” Why is a government building room called if Indian Treaty Room if “Indian” is not allowed to be used by a sports team?
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
