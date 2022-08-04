Robin Hood-winked
Newsoms add which aired in Florida weeks ago asking Floridians to leave Florida for California. I wonder how many Floridians have taken Newsom on his offer.
As I predicted Newsom has his eyes on the White House and will do anything even trash the Constitution for his never ending thrust for political power.
I could see it now Newsoms 2024 presidential champaign adds..vote for me in turning that California dream into a nation wide reality with higher taxes crime homelessness overrun with illegal immigrants with 100% free health care.
San Francisco is my major accomplishment come see for yourself open drug use while enjoying the fresh smells and admiring that old yet new model city for all of America.
Just be careful where you step I wouldn’t like to see any one of my supporters slip and fall on fresh human feces donated by one of the thousands of homeless city dwellers.
Newsom is a younger version of Biden but unlike Biden Newsom is not controlled by a hidden puppet master he’s the embodyment guided with future visions of the new Social World Order and the control over very aspect of American lives.
Newsom raises gas taxes on hard working Californians then claims he will return it as a gas tax rebate earning him the nick name Robin Hood-Winked. News flash Newsom wants to make California the wind energy capital of America making the Chinese who produce wind mills rich which helps China build up there military making China a number one military power.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Limited role
Recent letters have amusingly discussed the possible proliferation and resultant pulmonary infections from bacterial collection in masks worn by individuals.
This is proposed as a major reason why the death rate was high in the influenza epidemic of circa 1918. May I suggest a more accurate assessment.
Antibiotics were not discovered until penicillin in the late 1920s and not produced in any quantities for treatment of bacterial infections until about the mid-1940s. Today they are a mainstay for prevention and treatment of respiratory infection. Mask bacterial accumulation has a limited role at best.
John Manning
Palmdale
Don’t kill your neighbor
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “The Revolution was America’s first Civil War,” published in the Monday, July 11, 2022 issue. This article is an excellent written article by Mr. Jeff Jacoby.
I am sickened by the growing factions that were demonstrating during the January 6, 2021 physical insurrection, believing that armed insurrection is the preferred method to alter our country.
promotion of armed insurrection is most assuredly coming from off our shores.
No sane United States citizen would consider such actions.
Yes, our citizens have issues with our local, state, national governments.
The accepted sane method to resolve these issues includes electing representatives that represent your views and desires.
If that does not satisfy your desires, then run for elected office yourself. Many citizens dislike politics, however, avoiding the political process only assures your opponents win.
One of many publications advocating armed insurrection is:
“Expert on civil wars says the US is heading toward insurgency - the 21st - century version of civil war” https://www.businessinsider.com
Most citizens do not know the horror’s of war. War is killing people for keeps, not a video game.
Take it from a Naval Viet Nam vet, that following a night action off the coast of Cambodia, the next morning I had to bag body parts from three men we lost during this action. I never what to perform this task again.
An additional propaganda publication states, “One in Three Americans believe Civil War is approaching,” https://survivaldan101.com/
Think, do not kill your neighbor for an USA outsider that wants to destroy our country.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
