‘Nor any a drop to drink’
Gordon V. Jefferson sent in a letter in favor of building more desalination plants in California, (“Running out of water”, August 9).
He wrote, “San Diego County has a successful de-saltation plant”. Even though the word “de-saltation” appears five times in his letter, there is no such word. There is such a word as “saltation” but it means “a dancing or leaping movement”.
Mark Twain said, “Use the right word, not its second cousin.”
The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant took fourteen years to permit, design, and build. Initial cost estimates were a quarter-billion dollars. The plant opened in 2015 with a final cost of $1 billion.
At the beginning of the project, the San Diego County Water Authority signed a contract with the plant operator to purchase a minimum 48,000 acre-feet per year of water.
The cost of water from the plant is $200 more per acre-foot than recycled water, and $1,100 more than reservoir water.
The Desal Response Group, a conglomerate of California-based environmental groups, claims the plant is costing San Diego County $108 million a year.
San Diego County gets only 7% of its water from desalination.
The Sierra Club maintains that “Desalination is the most environmentally damaging, energy intensive and expensive water supply option.”
Frustrating, isn’t it? The world’s largest body of water sits right off the California coast, but we can’t drink it or irrigate crops with it.
“Water, water every where, And all the boards did shrink,
Water, water every where, Nor any drop to drink.” -Samuel Taylor Coleridge
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Conservatives on edge
Both Mr. O’Connor and Mr. Kilanowski responded to my letter regarding former President Trump. Kilanowski fails to mention the morality problems of Trump without mentioning Democrats’ failure in that area.
I am labeled as attacking Conservatives, but notice I am never right.
Why do I have to bring up what former president Clinton did years ago before I bring up Trump’s lack of morality? My opinion as an accountant about Trump’s fraudulent tax returns is to be ignored because I’m a “liberal” .
Kilanowski continues to believe that the election was stolen but says nothing on the number of judges that have ruled against Trump due to lack of evidence.
Next, O’Connor states that he is “no biblical scholar”, but attempts to quote Matthew 7:5 (“First, remove the beam out of your own eye, and then you can see clearly to remove the speck out of your brother’s eye.”).
There are a plethora of Scriptures ranging from Galatians 6:1 (“Those who continue in sin, rebuke in the presence of all, so that the rest also will be fearful of sinning.”) and 1 Timothy 5:20 (“But those who persist in sin should be rebuked in front of everyone, so that the others will stand in fear of sin.”). You have to use the whole Bible, not just bits and pieces.
I don’t recall God looking at a person’s political affiliation first. Lying is a sin with Trump and needs to be confronted whether or not that person is a Republican or Democrat.
In “Love Must Be Tough”, James Dobson writes that God has placed something within our soul that “…screams bloody murder…” when a violation of moral law is broken. Those who ignore this voice face the following: “…depression, sleepless nights, nail biting, etc.” That is why conservatives are on edge.
Vincent White
Lancaster
