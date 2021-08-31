Reality always wins
It is commonly said that medical science has advanced to the point that we are able to treat the causes of disease and not just the symptoms. I wish that were true. The common procedure of joint replacement is designed to treat the pain and disability of osteoarthritis and cartilage erosion for example and not the enigmatic aging process that is a common, but not only, cause of the disability.
The same may be said of most cardiac conditions and diabetes for example. Blood pressure and heart rhythm medications are critical but the basic causes remain abstruse.
For diabetes and heart attacks recommended alterations in diet plus sugar and lipid lowering medications treat the symptoms and not the underlying causes of abnormal lipid and carbohydrate metabolism which are apparently genetic to an extent, remain fundamentally unknown in any detail.
The cause(s) of malignant tumors (cancer) is largely mysterious and are treated with surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy while the fundamental origins of the malignant process remain unclear.
In time this will change and that will have far ranging implications for society.
On another topic, Marxism and other communal theories are frequently praised and acclaimed while many volumes have been and will continue to be written about such fantasies.
But the undeniable fact is that such attempts at society and human manipulation have always ended in disaster. Many millions have died and many hundreds of millions of others have disappeared and succumbed in various types of re-education programs designed to change basic human nature and behavior.
The unavoidable economic destruction of collective societies is an avoidable tragedy. Fantasies and fairy tales are fun to read but human reality always wins.
John Manning
Palmdale
A big ‘neato’
A bit tedious, yes, but again I am driven to celebrate Mr. Warford’s use of logic (Afghan and antivax 8-27-2021) and common sense.
I even learned a bit more since my classes at KSU. Strawman? Red Herring? I don’t remember those terms from Logic 101 and I have always been a tad foggy around them lately anyway.
And goalposts were always fixed and immutable, like the Milky Way, on KSU’s playing fields. But again, a big neato to Mr. Warford.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Not founded on Christian principles
Diane Clay: “God loves this nation but has put a curse on it because of its many ‘sins,’ starting with the government and how it’s trying to destroy our country, using COVID-19 as a ploy to alter our laws without our voting for changes...”
Yes, that’s it; this “god” has cursed America not because of its genocide of indigenous peoples, its many cowardly wars of imperialism, or, say, its historical and ongoing institutionalized racism, but because the Biden administration is dutifully responding to a global pandemic. Incredible.
I wonder if the phrase “To promote the general welfare” means anything to Ms. Clay. Too, since the term “curse” implies an infliction of harm, how is it that this “god” isn’t also intent upon destroying America?
Diane Clay: “ I am requesting, no pleading, if I may have an equal say from a Christian standpoint on the condition of our nation.”
In other words, the fact that this newspaper publishes an extensive “Religion Section” each Saturday, that there are hundreds of Christian television and radio stations throughout America, and that Christian churches often outnumber schools in any given community isn’t good enough for Diane Clay.
Indeed, and in Taliban-like fashion, she doesn’t want an equal say; she wants it all because, like all religions, Christianity cannot withstand scrutiny.
So maybe readers should consider the possibility that Diane Clay’s delusional belief that she “received words and prophecies from God” disqualifies her from deciding that “our nation is sick.”
The small degree to which Americans are beginning to reject superstitions the likes of Christianity has to do with their finally seeing religion as a massive scam, not because (they) are sick.
But America hasn’t turned its back to “God” because America wasn’t founded upon Christian principles in the first place.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.