What’s the AV percentage?
Several weeks ago, Dr. Garen Wintemute, a UC Davis violence researcher, released his findings on how Americans felt about political violence, race, and threats to our democracy. Much to his concerns, his results exceeded his worst expectations.
Most gun violence involves daily assaults that don’t make the news. Nevertheless more than two-thirds of his respondents believe there is a threat to our democracy and 51% believe there will soon be a civil war. 41% believe that native-born white people are being replaced by non-white immigrants.
Almost 25% agreed that the use of force is sometimes or always justified to stop an election from being stolen. Thank you Donald Trump.
More than 30% disagreed with the statement that, “White people benefit from advantages in society Blacks do not have.” Even more scary, 23% strongly agree that our government is controlled by Satan-worshiping pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking operation.
I’m certainly nervous to see these numbers, but my fear grows when I realize the percentages in the Antelope Valley are without a doubt even higher.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Out of control
On Thursday, my wife was at a local pet store in the checkout line. As she waited, two employees were trying to stop a man from leaving the store with what appeared to be merchandise for which he had not paid. They finally gave up.
A security guard outside the store didn’t bother to intervene. (Pet food isn’t worth your life)The shoplifter got away. On another day in the same area she saw a man running across the Black Angus parking lot pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise.
As he ran, he kept looking back as if someone were in pursuit.
He stopped at the bus stop on Lancaster Blvd and Valley Central Way. When a pickup truck pulled up, he began throwing items from the cart into truck bed. He jumped in himself as the truck began to leave. He left some of the items in the cart. Another shoplifter got away.
What has happened to society when people think they’re entitled to steal another’s property and it’s ok? Crime is out of control everywhere. Even if the criminals are caught there are no consequences. The cops can’t be everywhere. Maybe Rex was right a few months ago.
John Rector
Quartz Hill
Here come the maggots
Since we started trying to comply with the new insufferable edict from Sacramento concerning food waste recycling, our trash barrel is being overrun by flies depositing their future generational eggs.
These little beauties promptly become maggots prior to birthing a new fly. I suppose some sort of insecticide is necessary but will the Bakersfield proletariat workers at the garbage collection point object to my spray. Most importantly to Mr. Pretty, the hair gel governor, will the collectible methane gas be contaminated?
It has crossed my mind to collect this insect detritus of fly and maggot carcasses and present them to Mr. Pretty. Perhaps, I might even begin my own industrial fly/maggot operation by breeding the little buggers like the British POW’s in the movie “King Rat”, who were ordered by their Japanese captors to turn in 10,000 dead flies daily.
Speaking of rats, will our neighborhoods soon be overrun with this next scourge bringing a new Black Plague for us to contend with. Certainly new edicts from Mr. Pretty will soon be issued.
Are we all to carry on like indentured servants to the radical ecology movement? We have to get our fannies to the voting poll booths and make changes this November and every Election Day thereafter.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
A guaranteed win
The letter to the Editor that appeared 30 July 22 by Mr. Robert Wood sheds some light on the Lancaster City Council.
They elected to put the Waste Management fees onto the property tax rolls thereby saving Waste Management billing and collection fees for 39789 residential homes. That seems to be a significant savings so one would wonder what happened on the city side of this negotiation?
It is noted that “ without a majority of protest the W/M fee will be added to property tax rolls.” That is a pretty safe bet that 51% of residential property owners and tenants will not respond. Sounds like a guaranteed win.
Jim Grover
Lancaster
