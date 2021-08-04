War on COVID
Almost nothing in this world is 100%. I like to say that more is more and less is less. We do not need the professionals to tell us what we can observe for ourselves.
COVID-19 is not a Democrat(ic) hoax, or fake news that caused Japan to host the Olympics a year late, and without tourists or paying spectators. It is not a coincidence that cases sharply declined as we began mass vaccinations.
It was also predictable that cases would rise again as vaccinated or not, we let our guard down too fast. The mission was not accomplished. Like it or not, we have all been drafted into the war on COVID. Draftees have always been subject to incoming bullets or bombs.
In war, soldiers do not enjoy personal freedom. Right now vaccines and face coverings are our best shot at getting back to normal life. Masks are uncomfortable, but they always help the cause. Refuseniks are among the loudest voices to open up, but are working overtime to keep this from happening.
The worst are the mask refusers who make a childish rant because in their view of America there is no requirement to respect the safety of others. They are AWOL in our war on Covid-19. Pretending the situation is not serious does not make it so.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
The way it is
I would like to address those individuals who refuse to get the covid vaccine. They are listening to a bunch of talking mouths that are loaded with miss information and because of their arrogance they are causing problems for those who got the vaccine.
Doctors, hospitals and emergency rooms are not obligated to provide medical treatment to anyone. If anyone shows up to get treatment they need to show proof of vaccine or be turned away.
The same goes for grocery stores and restaurants etc. If you go overseas to a foreign country you have to have a passport and proof of vaccines to get into the country you are going to.
Also let’s put the blame for covid with the Chinese Govt and don’t believe it came from animals like some misguided individuals would like you to believe. Also don’t take it out on Asian people, it is not their fault as they have snakes in their government as we do here in the US.
Remember our form of government is a republic not a democracy like the media and Govt officials would like us to believe.
Randall Jones
Palmdale
Acronyms
The change of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to Black Lives Matter, and Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) to Critical Race Theory, and Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). to Civilian Climate Corps is alchemist. I grew up with all three transitions.
My Dad said you could always tell a 1930s CCC work project. One man would be digging a hole while two men, leaning on shovels, would be watching him.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Cosmic irony
Y’know what? Y’know what cured me? — of addictive carburetion competitions on the streets of northeastern Ohio? — with (possible) spillages into northwestern Pennsylvania?
Or of the mesmerizing sound and smell of spinning rubber on the pavements of my hometown — and the glee-inducing sight of your competition’s fading headlights in your rearview mirror?
What cured me? No. It was not a road accident. Nor any particular session, of many, with the local Justice of the Peace or other law enforcement types with subsequent fines that might cure my “habit.”
But it was a story in the Valley Press, (“...Traffic Task Force …” 7-28-21), that reminded me of my modified Mercury convertible — A beautiful beast with shaved V-8 cylinder heads, triple carburetion, dual ignition and heavy duty clutch. And with a lowered all-round competition type suspension.
In fact, with the high compression exhaust thump that was like a rumbling sonata, she was a velvety black stunner with a gleaming white vinyl convertible top — a drop—topped example of a 1950s muscle car.
All she needed was a heavy right foot — mine. In fact, I had to really be careful not to smoke the rear tires — when I actually wanted to desist from attracting attention, the wrong kind, of course.
Again, what cured me? My marriage on arrival in California soon took over in the importance department. And besides, while I slept in a motel on the way to California where my beautiful wife-to-be waited for me, my beautiful, modified Mercury muscle car was all but cut in half by a logging truck.
Well, there is some kind of cosmic irony in there somewhere, of course, and if I ever tumble to it I will get back to you.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
