Inland ports
Regarding inland ports, I have no problem with them, however why Mojave? There must be an abundance of vacant land closer to the ports in Los Angeles. Highway14 is real busy now and already in terrible condition. What will it be like when hundreds of trucks come here every day?
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
HR 1016
Re: “Roosters, pot seized in Juniper Hills raid” (July 23), I’m grateful the authorities knocked down this barbaric operation. Hopefully, the roosters will be allowed to be adopted into loving forever homes. We adopted a cockfighting rooster and he couldn’t be any sweeter.
Animal fighting, including cockfighting, is a federal offense and animal cruelty is the first step taken by many eventual mass-murderers. Prosecuting perpetrators early will protect animals and people.
A bill has been introduced in Congress, the Animal Cruelty Enforcement (ACE) Act, H.R. 1016, to create an animal cruelty crimes section at the Department of Justice. Urge your legislators to support the Animal Cruelty Enforcement (ACE) Act!
Kirsten Rosenberg
Juniper Hills
Legal but wholly unjust
What do Marxists mean when they say workers are paid back in wages and salaries, only a tiny fraction of the economic wealth they produce?
Let’s say you remodel kitchens for a living and that your employer sends you and two coworkers to perform a remodeling for which he will allow seventy-two hours of labor and charge the customer $7.920 for that labor. Excepting materials, which he also profits from, works out to a gross profit of $110.00 per worker-hour.
But are you, the worker, able to keep the net proceeds of that $110 per hour? Of course not. You would be doing well relative to a capitalist society if you were paid $25 per hour, including state unemployment insurance, workers comp, and any possible benefits.
So, it’s your employer/exploiter who pockets perhaps $50 of that $110 hourly labor charge in profit/surplus value despite it having been derived from (your) labor power.
You expend your blood, sweat, and tears while your boss usually performs much easier tasks if indeed he, she, or they even work. That partially lays bare the genuine relationship between capitalists and workers/wage slaves. It also reveals the disinformation that asserts that “employers are job creators” as the mystification that it is.
It’s a deception that obfuscates the reality that workers, along with nature, produce all economic wealth and, as such, that, ultimately, workers don’t need capitalists. Think about it. Worker cooperatives, for example, are devoid of capitalists, yet they’re still businesses.
And it’s the legal but wholly unjust system or private profit/surplus value that is the basis of virtually every destabilizing social pathology in capitalist society. Private profit is why eight capitalists have more wealth than half of humanity combined.
(Related reading: Karl Marx’s “The Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844.” http://www.slp.org/
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Foil hats and Kool-Aid
So back in April Aunt Nancy said that Obiden didn’t have the power in his box of crayons to forgive student loans. That was under the congressional power, her power. So why hasn’t she forgiven the loans. Plus they didn’t say where the money is coming from.
So I see our Democrat friends are still chugging the liberal koolaid and wearing their cute little progressive tin foil hats. Case in point, meat head was on Bill Maher Friday and got into it over conspiracies when Maher basically said he was a fool who only watched MCNBC.
He who knows all sees all and walks on water was on TV the other day and admitted that all the boxes that he got from the white house he still doesn’t know what is in them because he didn’t pack any of them his minions did.
We know where all of Hillary’s documents are right. Oh that’s right she destroyed all of her correspondence. But that’s okay she is a Democrat. So nothing to see here.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
