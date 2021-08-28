Please explain
I was distraught when reading about Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt’s announcement that she has stage four cancer: “... the cancer has spread rapidly. It’s in my lymph nodes, my organs, my bones and my spine.” Although she is in extreme pain, she will continue to resume her duties.
The frustrating part of being a Christian would be the inability to know why God heals some people through instant healing or medicine and why He does not heal. Ms. Bettencourt’s ordeal reminds me of my father who died of stage four prostate cancer.
The number of people who were praying for my father was very encouraging. I want God to answer my prayer with complete healing for Ms. Bettencourt (“... the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” 2 Corinthians 1:3)
Gabriel Agreste’s letter was incorrect in saying that I wrote the predominant reason for becoming an atheist is due to rebellion or emotionally damaging experiences.
I wrote that there are a myriad of reasons to become an atheist. Mr. Agreste has to provide evidence in his belief that “we are born atheists.” According to the Bible, we are born sinners.
There is a difference as well as there is a difference in not answering my question about the reason why the blind woman is able to see her friends/family in an out of body experience.
It is not my job to determine the reason. I ask anybody who identifies themselves as an atheist to come up with a plausible reason as to why she could see. Mr. Agreste comes with the mysteries of the human brain, but I guess that God did not invent that as well either.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Letter to the neighbor
Don’t we have any enforceable noise ordinances in town? It never ceases to amaze me how incredibly rude (and selfish) some neighbors can be.
There are several families nearby who think it’s ok to put their home and/or car stereo on full blast several times a week. It’s so loud that we have to crank up the volume on our tv (and run the washer/dryer too) in order to block out the nerve-wracking, thumping bass.
This past weekend one of them had their stereo going so loud, it seemed like they had a live band playing in their driveway. We have double pane windows and they were vibrating. And the thing is, this is just going to encourage other people to do it too.
We haven’t been able to open our windows in years because of this. And you can’t really call the cops because they don’t take neighbor situations seriously. Your only option is to sue, but then later deal with any retaliation, which creates a never ending cycle of back and forth harassment.
Ok, so you don’t like your neighbors. They probably don’t like you either. But this does not give you the right to deliberately make their lives miserable. Using intimidation tactics on them when they (gasp) stand up to you (how dare they. lol) and complain, is even worse. Go find something better to do with your time. (Maybe go read a book called “Neighbor Law” or “Basic Manners”?). Your neighbors have a right to a reasonable amount of peace and quiet. There is no reason to have it that loud. You’re having a negative impact on their life, physical health (blood pressure), and their mental well being.
You know who you are, and you’re definitely old enough to know better.
Brian Emch
Lancaster
Biden, that’s who
This is not a letter about weather we should or should not have stayed in Afghanistan, that is a subject for another letter.
This letter is about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. This withdrawal is an unmitigated disaster in the first degree that falls squarely on the shoulders of President Biden’s shoulders.
If he had a withdrawal plan, which I doubt, the plan is a disaster. Former SecDef Gates made a true statement when he said Biden has screwed up every foreign policy decision he ever made. The CNN, MSNBC, and MSM news readers and opinion commentators are pining this disaster on Trump but let’s remember Biden had been in office six months when he initiated withdrawal.
If SecDef Austin and JC Gen. Milley authored this plan they should be fired on August 31st. If they offered another plan and Biden rejected their plan thy should resign on August 31st as Biden clearly does not value their input.
Many other administration officials should also be fired or resign. Who in their right mind would devise a plan that abandon the largest most capable military installation in Afghanistan before evacuation was complete? Joe Biden that’s who.
Last week Biden had an hour long sit-down televised conversation on ABC and made so many errors of fact (lies) that fact checkers could not even keep up real time. Pitiful part is Biden probably is unaware of his lies.
Impeachment of Biden for this withdrawal plan or lack of and his handling of the border crisis is appropriate. If found guilty Biden would be replaced by the totally inept VP who is bigger disaster than Biden. What a choice.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
