All about Democrats
Biden and Democrats have spoiled America’s “equal justice for all” concept. Pelosi and Democrats lied about the 6 January demonstration calling it an “armed Insurrection” by white supremacists.
Pelosi ensured that her investigatory commission included only those who voted to impeach Trump for inciting “an insurrection”. Hundreds of demonstrators have been rounded up by the FBI and charged, some held without bail; no weapons have been confiscated. Biden and his administration said that white supremacy is the biggest threat to our country.
Biden has been compromised by his son’s dealings with foreign governments, taking outrageous compensation from companies owned by these governments to influence “the Big Guy” when he was vice-president.
Hunter Biden’s business partner acknowledged that Biden was fully aware of his son’s involvement with Chinese and Ukraine companies. MSM ignored these revelations and FBI suppressed information on the son’s abandoned lap-top computer.
The Democrat House “Squad” continued anti-American rhetoric, insisting on defunding police while incurring tax-payer support of their own hired security. These Marxist congresswomen espouse boycott, divestment, and sanctions against Israel, an ally and only democracy in the Middle East.
Democrat-run cities explode with homicides and theft because of Soros-supported DAs’ failure to prosecute offenders.
Democrats’ For the People Act would give the federal government control of elections in contrast with the Constitution that places responsibility to the states.
It will dis-allow requirements for voter ID, make removing ineligible voters from registries illegal, promote ballot harvesting (chain-of-custody issue), mandate early voting and automatic voter registration at DMV.
Democrat spending bills are out of control. The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill encompasses the same amount the entire federal government spent in 2019. The national debt is now over $28.7 Tr.
Democrats want one-party control of the government that would lead to a fascist socialist state. Stop them.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Counting blessings
In 2021 the Democrats are counting their blessings and the Republicans are demanding recounts of theirs.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
War is life
If there was ever a good time to pull out of Afghanistan, it should have been the day Osama Bin Laden lost his head. Mission over.
Hostilities would have ended on a high note. American lives would have been saved. In its stead we suffered another futile campaign. Not unlike Viet Nam.
We now join the ranks of the Romans, the French and the Russians. All yielding to the never ending war in Afghanistan. A place where war is a way of life.
Jim MacCurdy
Palmdale
Spreading the word
This is in response to your article published on August 2nd entitled, “More National Night Out events coming this week.”
I appreciate the coverage of this annual event in this article as well as in another article “Palmdale celebrates Night Out.” This event is so important because it not only brings awareness to the community about crime prevention but also drug prevention.
Events spread out over Lancaster and Palmdale at locations such as Stephen Sorensen Park and Domenic Massari Park helped to reach the community.
The Smoke-Free Palmdale Coalition also participated in the Palmdale National Night Out event on July 27th as they shared the 1,347 cigarette butts collected at Domenic Massari Park during their Let’s Kick Butts this Summer event on June 12th to bring awareness to the community about secondhand smoke and tobacco litters.
A similar clean-up event happened in American Heroes Park in Lancaster as the Smoke-Free Lancaster Coalition collected a staggering 4,526 cigarette butts in just one park.
Bringing awareness to the harmful health consequences of smoking products and other drugs is vital to keeping the Antelope Valley community a more clean, healthy, and safe place to live in. Thank you for spreading the word about National Night Out.
Miranda Garibay
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.