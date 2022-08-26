Imagine that
Grab another coffee. I’m just about to talk about Mar-a-Lago.
Why? Why not. Democrats believe they really, got the goods on the orange man this time. If it isn’t bombshell this; It’s the walls closing in, that.
But I suspect Mar-a-largo is an updated version of the Russian hoax. Here’s my reasons. Not long ago, the Miami Herald reported that (Judge Bruce Reinhart), the magistrate who signed off on the warrant, has ties to Jeffery Epstein. Forgive me, but isn’t a Jeffery Epstein lawyer issuing a warrant on Trump a little rich?
Recently, Jimmy Dore, a reliable source for left leaning thought; referenced a Real clear politics article that reports; the same cast of characters from crossfire hurricane are on the Mar-a- Lago case. In the words on Marvin Gaye: Ain’t that peculiar.
Democrats, love to polish their halo’s, and preach:” nobody is above the law.” True. Unless you happen to be a Democrat. For example: Hillary’s Russian hoax. Adam Schiff. Eric Swalwell and Fang Fang. The big guy. I’m just spit balling here.
But how on earth, can any reasonable (Key word) person believe, Mar-a Largo is on level, when there’s no equal application of the law? Listen. Don’t give up the ship. There’s good news for “we the peasants.”
According to History.com; on 9/8/74 President Ford pardoned Nixon. Ford explained; I didn’t pardon Nixon out of sympathy. The concern for the health of the nation and our global image, worried me. In 2001, Ford received the John F. Kennedy profile in courage award. Imagine that. Forgiveness. A profile in courage.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Sky’s the limit
City O.K.s Cannabis factory front page AV Press Monday.
You and I, good citizens of Lancaster are another frog in boiling water and we don’t even know it, the City in order to make money at our expense found it necessary to add another drug business to our fair city.
Remember when the proponents of legalizing pot said it was for medicinal use only and only those with a prescription from a doctor would get it, yea right.
So you put a frog in cold water and put the pan on the stove pretty soon you have boiled frog and he never jumps out of the pan, old proverb.
Why not just cut to the end where all narcotics are legal, like Holland where people are passed out in the parks and needles are everywhere, Lancaster has plenty of parks, there is a lot more money in crack and heroine than pot anyway of course the crime rate will skyrocket but as long as the elites can live in guarded gated compounds who cares.
The DA is not pursuing criminals now because he is a Soros Leftist so the sky is the limit. By the way, my hat is off to the sheriff, he is under a lot of pressure from the Leftist on the county council and others for trying to do his job fighting crime, he is the only Sherrif in LA County to issue CCW to regular citizens so thank you and you have my vote.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
God will hold them responsible
Recently, Ms. O’Connor wrote about letter writers who are leftist that write the “…same talking points and simply fill in a few blanks, then hit send… 99% of their letters attack Trump.”
O’Connor states that Trump “…even supports in ‘God We Trust’ principles… It’s not Trump they hate, as much as they hate our American standards and values… Basically they want to take away our God given rights as Americans, Good to get a look inside the heads of our local Communists so we know what we’re dealing with.”
More letter writers such as Ms. O’Connor are coming out to show their allegiance to former President Trump. There are conservative Republicans about Trump’s immoral acts such as Liz Cheney. How can O’Connor write about American standards and values when Republicans like her have consistently been silent when Trump has broken those values? Telling the truth is part of American values.
Galatians 5: 14, 15 states: “For the entire law is fulfilled in keeping this one command: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”[b] 15 If you bite and devour each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.” Loving your neighbor means loving the same liberals that Ms. O’Connor call “local Communists.”
Ms. O’Connor needs to look past her hatred to see the real cause: “The Senate inquiry has concluded that a Russian operative used social media to deter Black people from voting and planted subtly racist content to incite conflict between ethnicities… The posts were aimed at making Americans suspicious of one another.” “Russian Trolls Chief Target Was Black US Voters In 2016”, BBC News, 9 Oct 2019
Russians have been effective due to people like O’Connor who espouse Christian values and act the opposite of those values. God is going to hold Republicans responsible for their silence.
Vincent White
Lancaster
