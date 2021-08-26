Picking crops
Regarding Mr. White’s statement in a letter to the Editor, “Each time I drive past the fields, I have not seen one white male picking the crops.”
I have the following comments: From 1948 to 1956, I worked In the fields picking all kinds of crops. The two main crops that we picked were cotton and picking up potatoes.
Picking up potatoes was a very labor intensive job because the first row you simply set the 55 pound sacks upright, but the second row of sacks had to swung over to the first row.
The normal age for white children to start picking up potatoes was 12 but they started picking cotton as young as 6 years old. In California, 99 percent of picking up potatoes was done by white children and white adults. Although, some of them were part Native American.
We earned our living that way, but white teenagers (mostly boys) would also earn spending money by picking cotton. I know because I saw them.
In fact in the state of Missouri, the kids went to school in August and school shut down during cotton picking time so the kids could help bring in the crops. One reason that you don’t see any white men in the fields is because the farmers can get the illegals to do the work cheaper and do not hire anyone else. There are many white homeless men that would probably like to earn some money. Maybe some teenagers, too.
My question to Mr. White is this: Did you ever work in the fields picking crops? If so, how long? Many white men did that their entire life. You only see what you want to see.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Not going
to happen
August 13th has come and gone, and I am still waiting for Mike Lindell, the “My Pillow Guy” to present his irrefutable evidence of voter fraud so the Supreme Court can vote 9-0 to reinstate Donald Trump as president.
It is like waiting for the non-vaccinated to decide they have sent enough children to the ICU, and, maybe, they should roll up their sleeves.
It’s simply not going to happen.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
Let’s just fix it
The current problems we are having with forest fires comes from the push from environmental groups to not maintain the forests. This has allowed fallen limbs and undergrowth to build up under the trees, as well as dead trees. This has created the perfect setting for disastrous fires
The belief espoused by the Sierra Club and others essentially was that fire was foreign to the forests, although the Native American tribes had use fire for centuries to manage the forests.
These were pointed out in the news as an after thought, almost immediately followed by noting that climate change was the over reaching responsibility for the size and speed with which these fires move.
That attitude ignores the policies that have brought us to this point.
Why is this important? Because in many ways this is what is creating opposition to desalinization plants being located on the coasts.
California desperately needs water. We have areas sinking due to over pumping from the aquifers. We are also told that we need to create thousands of houses for people entering the state. Where is the water coming from for those people?
Once again the environmental groups are ignoring the long term consequences of the policies they espouse. Israel has solved their water needs in desalinization, we need to get off of the pot so to speak, and address this problem before it is too late. Go ahead and blame climate change for the problem, lets just fix it.
Dennis Dillon
Palmdale
There’s the problem
Some states have been working hard to make voting easier, and as a result, anyone cane vote.
Therein lies the problem.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Overcrowding
Is the article on housing bills by Thomas Elias in Sunday’s newspaper correct?
It said that two duplexes could be built on a lot larger than 2400 ft.². If you would imagine your home, a little bit bigger than your home, split into two duplexes for four families?
If these were single apartments for single people, it might work. But for families it would be over crowded which causes more and more problems. I think it would virtually eliminate any outside play area including space for pets. Look at neighborhoods now with one family and they have two cars for parents a couple cars for kids that’s four cars for one family.
This new bill would put four families on one lot which could easily be six cars. They won’t have parking spaces for six cars unless something is written into the bill to handle it. That would be a hazardous, horrendous traffic problem.
We are already on water restrictions. If we put four families instead of one family on each lot they won’t even have water to make coffee in the morning.
I sure hope that this bill does not pass. it is SB9 and SB 10. Each one of these bills will make us much more crowded and our lives will never be the same in this crowded state again.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
Spreading the word
This is in response to your article published on August 2nd entitled, “More National Night Out events coming this week.”
I appreciate the coverage of this annual event in this article as well as in another article “Palmdale celebrates Night Out.” This event is so important because it not only brings awareness to the community about crime prevention but also drug prevention.
Events spread out over Lancaster and Palmdale at locations such as Stephen Sorensen Park and Domenic Massari Park helped to reach the community.
The Smoke-Free Palmdale Coalition also participated in the Palmdale National Night Out event on July 27th as they shared the 1,347 cigarette butts collected at Domenic Massari Park during their Let’s Kick Butts this Summer event on June 12th to bring awareness to the community about secondhand smoke and tobacco litters.
A similar clean-up event happened in American Heroes Park in Lancaster as the Smoke-Free Lancaster Coalition collected a staggering 4,526 cigarette butts in just one park.
Bringing awareness to the harmful health consequences of smoking products and other drugs is vital to keeping the Antelope Valley community a more clean, healthy, and safe place to live in. Thank you for spreading the word about National Night Out.
Miranda Garibay
Palmdale
All about Democrats
Biden and Democrats have spoiled America’s “equal justice for all” concept. Pelosi and Democrats lied about the 6 January demonstration calling it an “armed Insurrection” by white supremacists.
Pelosi ensured that her investigatory commission included only those who voted to impeach Trump for inciting “an insurrection”. Hundreds of demonstrators have been rounded up by the FBI and charged, some held without bail; no weapons have been confiscated. Biden and his administration said that white supremacy is the biggest threat to our country.
Biden has been compromised by his son’s dealings with foreign governments, taking outrageous compensation from companies owned by these governments to influence “the Big Guy” when he was vice-president.
Hunter Biden’s business partner acknowledged that Biden was fully aware of his son’s involvement with Chinese and Ukraine companies. MSM ignored these revelations and FBI suppressed information on the son’s abandoned lap-top computer.
The Democrat House “Squad” continued anti-American rhetoric, insisting on defunding police while incurring tax-payer support of their own hired security. These Marxist congresswomen espouse boycott, divestment, and sanctions against Israel, an ally and only democracy in the Middle East.
Democrat-run cities explode with homicides and theft because of Soros-supported DAs’ failure to prosecute offenders.
Democrats’ For the People Act would give the federal government control of elections in contrast with the Constitution that places responsibility to the states.
It will dis-allow requirements for voter ID, make removing ineligible voters from registries illegal, promote ballot harvesting (chain-of-custody issue), mandate early voting and automatic voter registration at DMV.
Democrat spending bills are out of control. The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill encompasses the same amount the entire federal government spent in 2019. The national debt is now over $28.7 Tr.
Democrats want one-party control of the government that would lead to a fascist socialist state. Stop them.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Please explain
I was distraught when reading about Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt’s announcement that she has stage four cancer: “... the cancer has spread rapidly. It’s in my lymph nodes, my organs, my bones and my spine.” Although she is in extreme pain, she will continue to resume her duties.
The frustrating part of being a Christian would be the inability to know why God heals some people through instant healing or medicine and why He does not heal. Ms. Bettencourt’s ordeal reminds me of my father who died of stage four prostate cancer.
The number of people who were praying for my father was very encouraging. I want God to answer my prayer with complete healing for Ms. Bettencourt (“... the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” 2 Corinthians 1:3)
Gabriel Agreste’s letter was incorrect in saying that I wrote the predominant reason for becoming an atheist is due to rebellion or emotionally damaging experiences.
I wrote that there are a myriad of reasons to become an atheist. Mr. Agreste has to provide evidence in his belief that “we are born atheists.” According to the Bible, we are born sinners.
There is a difference as well as there is a difference in not answering my question about the reason why the blind woman is able to see her friends/family in an out of body experience.
It is not my job to determine the reason. I ask anybody who identifies themselves as an atheist to come up with a plausible reason as to why she could see. Mr. Agreste comes with the mysteries of the human brain, but I guess that God did not invent that as well either.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Letter to the neighbor
Don’t we have any enforceable noise ordinances in town? It never ceases to amaze me how incredibly rude (and selfish) some neighbors can be.
There are several families nearby who think it’s ok to put their home and/or car stereo on full blast several times a week. It’s so loud that we have to crank up the volume on our tv (and run the washer/dryer too) in order to block out the nerve-wracking, thumping bass.
This past weekend one of them had their stereo going so loud, it seemed like they had a live band playing in their driveway. We have double pane windows and they were vibrating. And the thing is, this is just going to encourage other people to do it too.
We haven’t been able to open our windows in years because of this. And you can’t really call the cops because they don’t take neighbor situations seriously. Your only option is to sue, but then later deal with any retaliation, which creates a never ending cycle of back and forth harassment.
Ok, so you don’t like your neighbors. They probably don’t like you either. But this does not give you the right to deliberately make their lives miserable. Using intimidation tactics on them when they (gasp) stand up to you (how dare they. lol) and complain, is even worse. Go find something better to do with your time. (Maybe go read a book called “Neighbor Law” or “Basic Manners”?). Your neighbors have a right to a reasonable amount of peace and quiet. There is no reason to have it that loud. You’re having a negative impact on their life, physical health (blood pressure), and their mental well being.
You know who you are, and you’re definitely old enough to know better.
Brian Emch
Lancaster
Biden, that’s who
This is not a letter about weather we should or should not have stayed in Afghanistan, that is a subject for another letter.
This letter is about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. This withdrawal is an unmitigated disaster in the first degree that falls squarely on the shoulders of President Biden’s shoulders.
If he had a withdrawal plan, which I doubt, the plan is a disaster. Former SecDef Gates made a true statement when he said Biden has screwed up every foreign policy decision he ever made. The CNN, MSNBC, and MSM news readers and opinion commentators are pining this disaster on Trump but let’s remember Biden had been in office six months when he initiated withdrawal.
If SecDef Austin and JC Gen. Milley authored this plan they should be fired on August 31st. If they offered another plan and Biden rejected their plan thy should resign on August 31st as Biden clearly does not value their input.
Many other administration officials should also be fired or resign. Who in their right mind would devise a plan that abandon the largest most capable military installation in Afghanistan before evacuation was complete? Joe Biden that’s who.
Last week Biden had an hour long sit-down televised conversation on ABC and made so many errors of fact (lies) that fact checkers could not even keep up real time. Pitiful part is Biden probably is unaware of his lies.
Impeachment of Biden for this withdrawal plan or lack of and his handling of the border crisis is appropriate. If found guilty Biden would be replaced by the totally inept VP who is bigger disaster than Biden. What a choice.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Counting blessings
In 2021 the Democrats are counting their blessings and the Republicans are demanding recounts of theirs.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
War is life
If there was ever a good time to pull out of Afghanistan, it should have been the day Osama Bin Laden lost his head. Mission over.
Hostilities would have ended on a high note. American lives would have been saved. In its stead we suffered another futile campaign. Not unlike Viet Nam.
We now join the ranks of the Romans, the French and the Russians. All yielding to the never ending war in Afghanistan. A place where war is a way of life.
Jim MacCurdy
Palmdale
So close
Thankfully, scientists responded to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 proactively. They formulated vaccines in record time. We were so fortunate that existing technology could be used to create three highly effective formulations to fight the deadly pandemic. There was light at the end of the tunnel.
Then came the MAGA crowd and their venomous response to the vaccination effort. They launched a tireless campaign against reality. They took a stand against medical expertise, science and social responsibility.
Somehow turning the miracle solution to the crisis the vaccines provided into a battle for personal freedom. Employing arguments that defy logic, these wack jobs raged against common sense measures designed to protect ourselves and others and eliminate the tenacious virus from our world.
“You can’t make me wear a mask” and “The side effects of the vaccine are more dangerous than the disease” are among the flimsy or debunked arguments used by sanctimonious anti-vaxxers.
As a result, the elimination of the corona virus stalled. The virus, through millions of successful transmissions to unvaccinated hosts, mutated into more highly contagious, potentially lethal variants. Many more died needlessly.
Medical professionals and scientists warned us of such an ominous outcome. We were told that a highly vaccinated population would head off this phenomenon.
But these experts were spurned by the MAGA crowd’s relentless disinformation campaign and vaccination rates declined.
Now we’re back to square one. Our good fortune squandered. All in the name of MAGA and “personal freedom.” This was preventable. What a tragedy. We were so close.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
Destruction continues
Maybe now those who chose this incompetent, unworthy administration can and will accept the consequences our country is paying.
They voted for the wrong reasons and put the party before the man. Yes, they got rid of Trump, and the do nothings Biden and Harris were the best they could come up with. What a price to pay for power.
The biased midstream and social media continue to coddle this so-called leadership. Americans deserve to see and hear the truth about the crisis that is happening at our wide open southern border as we’re being inundated with drug cartels, covid-infected illegals, and terrorists who are able to slip through overworked and understaffed border patrol staff.
We didn’t hear much if anything about Hunter Biden’s laptop and Chinese spies in the White House. Talk about a double standard.
Now that the Afghanistan catastrophic debacle is in the forefront, we can only hope the media will finally not pick and chose what they decide to report, per the travesty from the White House. The American people don’t deserve the sugar-coating they’re being fed. Our country is being lied to and destroyed on so many levels.
There has been too much focus on the incorrect date in January. The real mistake was made January 20.
Kay Hopkins
Palmdale
Please explain
Mr. Marsh seems very schooled in Marxism. Would he be so kind enough to explain to us laymen the difference between this administration’s policies and Marxism. I’m sure it would be an interesting read by most of us opinion readers.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Thank you
Thank you Dr. David Vierra.
Jim and Sue Gardner
Palmdale
Indiscretions
Thankyou Judy Watson for your informative and appropriate letter. (ref. V.P. letters from readers Sat. 8/21/21).
I thought I might be the only one that could see the truth about our puppet and chief president. In her letter, Judy Watson ask Why is President Biden still there? She appropriately pointed out everything Biden touches, fails, he’s been a disaster from day one.
Some examples are the withdraw from Afahanistan, Our Southern boder crises, the ever growing homeless problem, our deteriorating economy and the unchecked rate of inflation.
I still believe the Presidential election was the result of voter fraud and election fraud. I know our Democratic socialist friends will say I’m beating a dead hourse. It appears only time and President Bidens incompetence will reveal the truth.
Meanwhile our nation will continue to deteriorate, until we elect an intelectual leader. The puppet and chief must be held responsible and penalized for his indescresions.
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
