Nothing to celebrate now
This is a quick reminder to everyone to keep speaking up and writing to everyone you can to fight the illegal fireworks. Please don’t become complacent until next June. Keep writing all year-round.
Write to our city leaders, but also write to the governor, state attorney general, and state legislators, urging all of them to interrupt and curb the sale and proliferation of fireworks in California.
It has actually been better in my area for a few weeks, which I’ve been grateful for, but earlier tonight there was a massive show for no reason. It’s not over. It’s never over.
To all of the firework users, once again, please try to understand that I’m not trying to be your enemy, and I’m not an anti-American who’s trying to destroy Independence Day. I’m not offended by celebrating independence and freedom. You don’t actually need loud, dangerous explosives that terrify people and jolt them awake in order to celebrate anything, but more importantly, I’m writing this on August 20th—this isn’t about Independence Day.
I’m just asking for the random, year-round fireworks for no reason at all to stop so that we can sleep in peace, free from crippling, debilitating anxiety. Some of us have had our lives shattered by year-round anxiety and sleep deprivation.
Thank you.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
A natural combination
The text below is prompted by Mr. John Manning article, “Who will pay for it,” published in the AV Press Sunday, August 14, 2022 issue. Yes, Mr. Manning since you served on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board, you are well aware of factors that pertain to the long standing lack of funding issues that prevent achieving hospital buildings replacement. We appreciate your well written factual article.
The City of Lancaster is sponsoring the construction of a Hydrogen Fuel Generation Plant, located in the Lancaster area, to break ground 2023.
The Blackstone Willis Tower is building energy conversion from the local electrical grid to complete Hydrogen fuel powering. End Result benefits: 50% reduction of total energy costs, near zero-emission footprint, near zero risk of cyber attack, etc. Implementation basics, Plug Power, (a company), produces Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) equipment that converts hydrogen gas fuel to electrical energy.
Using these units on each of the tower’s 108 floors, all electrical loads are accommodated. With today’s financial environment, the hospital can apply for environmental grants from state and national governmental agencies to finance the replacement hospital campus, using environmental improvement funding.
Of course the environmental funds source will be a portion of the total funding required. The combination of Lancaster provided hydrogen furnished to the hospital campus, is a natural combination.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Can’t wait
Sleepy Joe still on vacation riding his bike on the beach while another two thousand illegals crossed the border today.
Oh, I forgot, his secretary of homeland defense says “the border is secure” not once, but twice! News report says “illegals have brought across enough sentinel this year to supply every person in the country with a 2mg pill.”.
Dems have put Joe in charge of saving their majority in the house In November by passing the huge giveaway bill last week. Can’t wait for the election. So long Nancy!
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Musings
So when the United States needs more border patrol agents Obiden and his merry minions plan to hire 87,000 new armed IRS agents.
I see when he who knows all sees all and walks on water left DC he took 30 million pages of documents. He promised to copy and digitize them all so everyone could access them on line.
Zero pages have been done why isn’t the national archive group raiding his basement? Its only been 6 years. Must be some secret documents in there somewhere? Why hasn’t Obidens brother sister and son been raided? Why hasn’t Hillary been raided for destruction of government documents? Oh yeah their not Republicans.
The inflation reduction act all of a sudden became the climate change and health care act after the CBO and others said it wouldn’t effect inflation?
So last year the International Energy Agency projected that mineral supplies ‘must increase 30 fold’ to meet climate goals by 2040. At least 30 times as much lithium, nickel and other key minerals may be required by the electric car industry.
So where are the climate cult going to dig this stuff up? I see the Obiden NLRB has been accused of colluding with the union against the Starbucks chain. Doesn’t surprise me. Why did the IRS spend 4.5 million dollars on guns and ammo and night vision goggles.
I know so they can shoot beer cans in the dark, right. Maybe rabbits or squirrels.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
