Conspiracies
What we have here is not a failure to communicate but a well executed failure in Afghanistan.
The White House is telling us they didn’t see the fall of the Afghanistan government. If that’s true we need to replace the heads of the NSA, CIA and all the other intelligence agencies.
I, as a conspiracy theorist, do not believe any of their crap. This was a well plan execution by the White House, England, Germany and other countries. Groundhog probably was asleep in his basement when all this happened and can careless about the American citizens trapped there. Impeach 46.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Unsubstantiated claims
Barbara Becker: “[W]e have an American Marxist party in full swing. A lot of them left higher education to become teachers or politicians.”
Would you please name one politician who advocates the social ownership and democratic administration of the means of production, Ms. Becker? Just one.
Per her assertion that Marxists are teaching CRT to children and, accordingly, that CRT is a manifestation of Marxism, perhaps Barbara Becker could quote Marx or Engles toward proving her assertion.
In reality, CRT, a legal theory only taught in law schools, lies at the opposite end of the theoretical spectrum of Marxism. The only thing CRT has in common with Marxism is that it’s a form of critical theory. Yet CRT shares no tenets with Marxism as a theory.
Therefore, it’s impossible to incorporate CRT into Marxism, just as it’s paradoxical to integrate, say, feminism into Marxism. Of course, Marxism, feminism, and CRT are critical theories. But they aren’t the same things and aren’t interchangeable because they operate on separate theoretical axis.
CRT analyzes racial oppression, while Marxism examines class oppression, which encompasses all pigmentations. But then, too, the conception of race wasn’t widely established in Marx’s time, and Marx and Engles never accepted it.
Marxism is fundamentally based on the conceptualization of class struggle. People who haven’t studied Marx, i.e., Barbara Becker, fail to understand how utterly central and irreplaceable this point is to Marxism.
There is a range of theoretical approaches that are critical and address power inequalities in society from the viewpoint of oppressed peoples. But, unfortunately, their adherents tend to retrofit them into Marxism, which remains rooted in economics and class struggle and must remain so if it’s to stay Marxism.
For her part, Barbara Becker needs to substantiate her claims or continue to appear unwise.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Steps toward justice
Leadership misconduct, policy violations and disenfranchised voters—realities encountered by AV NAACP Branch members during the most recent biennial branch elections. These are serious allegations, but the events depicting these injustices speak for themselves and are well-documented, along with the exhaustive efforts of branch members to seek redress and justice through every possible channel within the NAACP.
During the election, branch officers, who were also candidates, repeatedly violated multiple election policies outlined in the NAACP Election Manual and Bylaws.
Violations included obstructing the Election Supervisory Committee, elected by members per the Bylaws to run the election, and concealing the date of the electronic election from opposing candidates and the general membership, resulting in election chaos and eligible voters disenfranchised, including former City of Lancaster Mayor, Bishop Henry Hearns.
The re-elected branch officers are now further emboldened to violate NAACP Bylaws, including concealing branch expenditures and denying the general membership its rights afforded in the Bylaws to participate in the governance of the branch.
The current president presides over general membership meetings on Zoom with all members muted and the chat locked. Members voicing concerns or asking questions are often muted mid-sentence, or removed from the meeting.
During AV NAACP General Membership Meetings, it is hardly recognizable as a civil rights organization. Voices are silenced and fairness and accountability ignored.
With misconduct continuing, it’s impossible for the AV NAACP to operate as a credible force for justice in the community. Fighting for racial equality requires dedication to the principles of justice and equality in all circumstances.
How can the branch stand for justice when its officers do not practice justice within the branch? Our community and citizens of color deserve better. May bringing this struggle to the community, and shining light on these inequities, be steps toward justice.
Jamie Goodreau
Member, AV NAACP Branch #1023
Palmdale
