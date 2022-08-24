No evidence
This letter is in response to the letter from Ken Walker, Letters from readers (Ref. 8/19/22 Disappointed)
I’m sorry to read of your outrage that all documents were turned over to the government. However you failed to mention all documents that were requested, were turned over.
The only reason the FBI needed a search warrant was they thought they would find evidence, President Trump did something illegal or criminal to make him ineligible to run for the Presidency again.
The evidence the FBI is looking for in nonexistent. For that reason this search is known as a Witch Hunt. It could also be called a fishing expedition, or fishing in a pound with no fish. Another Democratic example of a lost cause.
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
Miguel Rios: “[S]peaking the truth about the Cuban socialist/communist system is considered a crime punishable by life in prison or even death.”
In reality, Cuba commuted the death sentence of its last condemned prisoner in 2010, establishing a de facto moratorium relative to capital punishment; a Cuban has not been executed since 2003. And as evidenced by the twenty-year sentences handed to the leaders of the July 2021 protests, twenty years is Cuba’s maximum sentence for sedition.
Contrary to Rios’ claim that I “always [write] about how great life is in Cuba,” I’ve never said such just as Rios has never addressed that which makes Cuban’s lives difficult - the hideously inhumane US embargo. Because of it, Cuba lacks inputs, raw materials, medical equipment, etc.
As a result, Cuba’s physical and human infrastructure is crumbling, which is what the embargo was intended to “accomplish.” Yes, sixty years ago, the sick and twisted American empire set out to destroy Cuba because it disagreed with its socioeconomic system.
But the US, complete with its atomized culture, mass shootings, inexcusable poverty, and countless other social pathologies, has no room to judge other countries.
The fact that a baby born in Cuba stands a better chance of seeing its first birthday than a baby born in the US is enough to understand that point.
Per Rios’ comments concerning Venezuela, it, too, is a victim of US hypocrisy. The fact the [Jimmy] Carter Center and other such organizations have praised Venezuela’s elections for their fairness and commitment to democracy are more than enough to comprehend that point.
As for being punished for telling the truth, tell that to Julian Assange, Eugene Debs, Dr. Angela Davis, Fred Hampton, George Jackson, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Joe Hill, Martin Luther King, Leonard Peltier, etc., etc.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Local and federal taxes
Senator Warren is pushing the “Tax Filing Simplification Act” where the IRS computes your tax and sends you a bill or refund. Part of her reasoning is that tax filing is too time consuming and expensive for the average tax filer. Senator Warren claims the average American spends 13 hours and $240 to file their taxes. Considering 90% of taxpayers use the “standard tax deduction” according to Bankrate.com I find it hard to believe Senator Warren’s claim.
When using the standard tax deduction, the only three areas addressed are Income, Income from Interest and Dividends, and for low-income earners Earned Income Tax Credit none of which require a great deal of time.
Using tax preparation software such as Turbo Tax taxes you can complete your federal and state return in 30 minutes at a cost of $60 for five returns. Give the IRS less input to your life not more.
Dr. Manning in a letter to the editor explained why the AVMC must be replaced with a modern up to date facility and I whole hardily agree with him. Taxpayers of the AV need to wake up and understand the fact that in 2030 half of the current facility will be unusable and the newest part, 5 Tower will be over 40 years old. Quit listening to the naysayers and understand that the AV will soon be without adequate medical care if a new hospital does not replace the current facility by 2030.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Goodbye, Joshuas
Read a letter about the Joshua trees. I fell in love with them when we moved there, in 1988. I have always loved trees but these reminded me of people.
You see one by itself and two together but group of them four or five like a family. It’s sad to know the Antelope valley is so eager to destroy them for profit. I will miss them when they are gone and can’t come visit them.
Betty Holtfreter
Clarksville, Tenn.
