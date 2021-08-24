Enduring, not prospering
Remember the old saying “you get what you pay for”. Well, there is an equivalent adage “you get what you voted for”.
Voters approved:
1) Biden, 2) Newsom, 3) Gascon, 4) Higher sales taxes, 5) Higher gas taxes, 6) Prop 36, 47, 57, 109 with resulting large increases in crime and victims, 7) Enormous funding for homeless persons that do nothing but enrich the fund managers, and 8) The “Bullet Train”.
Now we have a one-party state with high crime, an unsustainable homeless population, over-priced real estate, never-ending high speed train funding, the pinnacle in gas and energy costs, poor performing schools, never-ending tax increases in property/income/sales/ and fees, a diminishing middle class, a burgeoning illegal population, and welfare-gone-wild funding.
We have no future water-saving plans for additional reservoirs or water policies in general to mitigate the drought. (Don’t forget they were releasing millions of gallons out of California reservoirs this year and the last four years to save the smelt and salmon.)
Leadership is missing. Voter responsibility is absent. California is enduring not prospering.
Yet, the same people and policies are approved every time.
You get what you voted for.
Yvonne Des Lauriers
Palmdale
Get ready
for 9/11 2.0
20 years in Afghanistan and what do we have to show for it?
Babies being flung over barbed wire fences at the airport because we “planned for every contingency”.
Why is our president contradicting everything his advisors are saying?
Why does the Secretary of Defense rubberneck when asked a simple question?
General Milley is more concerned with “white rage” than Sharia law.
What an insult to blame the Afghan troops for this when there was no focused agenda to begin with.
Do you think the mainstream media would be silent right now if Trump was at the helm of this debacle?
On the contrary, they would finally have a legitimate reason for impeachment.
I didn’t even like Donald Trump, but he was not so bad compared to the Taliban. Trump was at least able to get the Taliban to respect the notion that if one American is harmed, they will be hit with tremendous force.
The Taliban does not fear Biden, nor does Russia or China or North Korea.
And some people actually thought Brett Kavanaugh was the biggest threat to women’s rights.
Just tell that to the women who can’t leave their homes without their faces covered and without a male escort.
Tell that to the then 14 year old girl who the Taliban shot in the face because she said girls should have the right to an education.
And you LBGTQ people. You’d better keep that to yourself if you want to live under this new regime.
Forget about “Jim Eagle”, we had better get ready for 9/11 2.0.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Remembering Joe
Neato! to see all Allison Gatlin’s recent stuff about Joe Davies.
He was all she describes and more. Soon after I became photog, (circa 1960,61) at Palmdale Plant 42, I think, Joe became the commander and he was the subject of many of my photos.
It was all but impossible to shoot an unpleasing picture of Joe — he had that kind of face — and with a personality to match. Will remember Joe always.
Thank you, Ms Gatlin.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
No longer the case
We use to celebrate the best and brightest. I said used to because now we celebrate the average and mediocre.
We have gone from a meritocracy to a mediocracy. I cannot see how this will help us, as a society, evolve successfully.
Larry Coltin
Palmdale
Brief reprieve
The fireworks subsided for just long enough that I began to heal slightly from the life-shattering anxiety for the first time in 18 months. I actually started to sleep again, to get up again, to do things again, to start to think about other things besides when the next blast will be, to live again.
I actually started to recognize myself again. I briefly started to feel like I was alive again.
And now they’ve started up once more. For no reason at all. My prediction was probably correct: they probably just ran out of fireworks and hadn’t gotten around to resupplying.
I can’t come anywhere remotely close to fitting enough words in this space to explain myself, but this is not just a minor annoyance or an inconvenience. This is not just rude, inconsiderate behavior.
This is far more odious than that. This is a pervasive infestation of malicious, sociopathic cruelty. It is evil. If you doubt that, then you are blind to what is really happening.
Please write the new Lancaster sheriff. Our only hope is that he takes this problem more seriously than his predecessor.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
