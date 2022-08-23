No more taxes
I found the letter from a former director on the Board of AV Medical Center (formerly AV Hospital) interesting. He raised some points which need addressing.
First of all, three bond measures not two, have been submitted to the voters to build a new medical center. All failed to get the required number of votes The most recent one would have only provided 400 million dollars of the 800 million dollars necessary to build and equip a new facility.
He mentions how the medical center is in the California Opportunity Zone making it eligible for grants and loans from private sources. So, if the medical center can’t get us to pay more taxes, will they borrow it from private sources?
The former director must remember how expansion of the medical center was planned to be done building by building. He and, subsequent, boards of directors kicked the can down the road and did not address the retrofitting issue. Now, it is staring us in the face.
I recommend that the medical center attempt to get help from HUD, the County, Kaiser, and the VA. HUD wanted to help us, but the board of directors at the time fired the CEO of the hospital who was negotiating with them.
In conclusion, any costs to retrofit or build new buildings will be paid for by the already over-taxed citizens, who, by the way, cannot afford any more property taxes.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
A NWO
America was built on God, the work ethic, and the Golden Rule.
We were mostly Judeo-Christian, everybody worked hard and provided for their family, and we established law and order to help us stay between the lines of social discourse, manners, and respect.
The end game of liberalism does away with that. It relies on a dictorial, centralized body to tell us everything we need to know, provide everything we need, and instruct us how we should relate to and treat each other.
I believe that the churches have let us down. When we lost that anchor we tossed around looking for meaning in life and found ourselves bombarded with liberal/progressive ideas.
It it feels good do it! Patriotism is for dummies! All the colors band together against the white devils!
Liberalism, relativism, and globalism all work to tear down anything/everything to do with morals, ethics, standards, conformity and patriotism. Nonconformity is king, and if the hard left stay in power I see nonconformity perhaps leading to chaos, paving the way for anarchy; anarchy builds the highway to disestablishmentarianism (alienating a republic from its government).
And perhaps turning our country into George Orwell’s plutocracy; government by the wealthy (how about the “hi-techs” bonding together?)
I respectfully suggest that you be not too hasty to dismiss this potential scenario. On 2 separate occasions, in the last couple of months, I have seen President Joe Biden, when discussing the future of our country, utter 4 words — “A new world order.”
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
One source
Almost all books and studies promoting man caused global warming come from one source, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Almost all independant studys do not agree with the United Nations position on this issue and they point out that the earth is always in climate change either warming or cooling independent of mans activities.
An excelant book on this subject is “the deliberate corruptions of climate science” by Tom Ball PHD.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
A patriotic socialist?
My daughter told me that sometimes my letters don’t get published because sometimes I’m not nice to people.
So I will ask Guy Marsh very nice. Do you ever have any thing good to say about America? You said patriotism makes you gag.
Why can’t you be patriotic and a socialist?
David Cooper
Lancaster
