Actions versus words
Most people believe that your actions speak louder than your words.
So if you believe that taking the vaccine and wearing a mask is a violation of your rights and freedoms, but you still wear your mask and get vaccinated anyway, since the action you’re taking is attempting to stop the spread of the Corona Virus, that shows that you are against the virus (anti-virus).
But if you believe that taking the vaccine and wearing a mask is a violation of your rights and freedoms, and you don’t get vaccinated and you don’t wear your mask, then since the action you’re taking advances the spread of the virus, that shows you are for the virus (pro-virus) regardless of your rationale.
So, what’s occurring today is a conflict between people who are anti-virus and people who are pro-virus, with the health, safety and very lives of not just adults, but young kids as well hanging in the balance.
It’s as simple as that, because your actions speak louder than your words.
And the proof that the pro-virus people know they’re wrong is the fact that they’re even willing to illegally purchase phony “proof of vaccination” cards.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
No positive outcome
Get this imposter out of the White House ASAP. The stupidity. ignorance and carelessness of the Biden Administration is overwhelming. Why is he still there?
The incompetency of Biden’s entire administration is an embarrassment and a disgrace for America. Everything Biden touches, fails, he’s been a disaster from day one. Whoever’s pulling his puppet strings needs to be imprisoned as Biden’s not competent enough to do this on his own.
He can only read off a teleprompter and most of the time he screws that up. It’s easier if he’d just turn the prompter around so we could read it. The innocent Afghanis who worked with the Americans will be raped, tortured and slaughtered, women and young girls will be slaves as Shira Law takes over.
Now Biden is “asking“ the Taliban to “please” not attack the US embassy in Kabul. That won’t work, he forgot “pretty please.” The Taliban and Chinese have already met, China will take over Afghanistan while we discuss and obsess over transgender bathrooms. 20 years of blood and tears, down the drain.
Hard to believe, how this Administration has weakened our country in 7 short months and set us back 40 yrs. Biden’s mission is obvious, “Destroy America.” There is not one positive outcome since Biden has taken over.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Who will pick the crops?
Recently Mr. Gardner wrote about Social Security: “To make it worse, our Governor plans to give money to illegal seniors who didn’t earn a dime toward a retirement income here.” However, I cannot find anything where the Governor said this.
Illegal immigrants do earn money toward retirement income: “Evidence shows that money that Americans have paid into Social Security isn’t going to people in the country illegally, and that, in fact, those immigrants are contributing a surplus to the fund.” “Fact Check: No Changes Planned To Social Security Benefits For Immigrant Workers,” USA Today, 24 July 2021
How much money are illegal immigrants contributing? “According to New American Economy, undocumented immigrants contributed $13 billion into the Social Security funds into 2016 and $3 billion to Medicare.”
How do the illegal immigrants contribute? They “... pay self-employment taxes through an Individual Taxpayer Identification.” “Undocumented Immigrants Quietly Pay Billions Into Social Security...” www.marketplace.org, Jan 2019 It is important to say that “...since undocumented immigrants don’t have Social Security numbers and are not authorized to work legally in the U.S., they are not eligible for any Social Security benefits whether they’ve paid into the system or not.”
If the undocumented did not contribute to Social Security, what would be the balance today? Mr. Gardner wrote a letter that contributes to the racism and bigotry towards illegal immigrants.
If Gardner decides that all illegal immigrants should leave, who will pick the crops? Each time I drive past the fields, I have not seen one white male picking the crops.
In 2017, California had the largest economy in the U.S., and the sixth-largest economy in the world. Betty Yee, California state controller, said undocumented immigrants’ labor is worth more than $180 billion a year to California’s economy. “California’s Undocumented Workers Help The Economy…” https://www.pri Mar 2017
Vincent White
Lancaster
