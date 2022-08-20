A different ‘template’
Always interesting to read letters to the editor written by our team of leftist letter writers.
It’s as if they all receive the same template with the same talking points and simply fill in a few blanks, then hit send....
One thing we can always count on, 99% of their letters attack Trump.
Every morning the same rant. We hate Trump! We hate Trump!
Why so obsessed with Trump? I ask myself....
Maybe it’s not Trump they hate, as much as they hate what he represents? The free market Energy independence Freedom of speech The right to keep and bear arms Lower taxes fewer small business killing regulations right to life America first
An actual border that defines us as a country.
Hmmm.. Although imperfect himself, he even supports In God We Trust principles.
I could go on, but most of you will get the point.
It’s not Trump they hate, as much as they hate our American standards and values. They really aren’t attacking Trump as much as they’re attacking America and everything we stand for.
Sometimes it’s not easy to read the left’s toxic, hate filled letters.
However, it does give us good insight regarding their intentions.
We do need to know, so I thank them for that.
Basically they want to take away our God given rights as Americans, and give us up to some sort of new world order. Good to get a look inside the heads of our local Communists so we know what we’re dealing with.
Rose O’Connor
Palmdale
As the saying goes
I
n reference to the recent AVUHSD dismissed claim of one board member suffering physical and verbal abuse by other board members I am reminded of the age old adage “Be careful of the words you say, keep them short and sweet. You never know from day to day which ones you’ll have eat”.
The whole situation gives new meaning to “sticking one’s foot in one’s mouth“ or “If you are a fool keep your mouth shut and no one will know it” I could go on and on. Google has a bunch of these.
John Rector
Lancaster
No wonder
W
hen I read Roger Coger’s letter, I thought, right on Roger! Then I got to thinking about our problems.
The City Councils (both of our cities and LA) are elected by the voters. They do or think they do what those voters want — build more houses, collect more taxes, etc. — don’t think about the drought, just do the job we voted you in for.
So, in reality we are getting what we paid (voted) for. So, I’m thinking, the next time a person runs for council, maybe we should vote for the one that promises to place a moratorium on building, change landscaping requirements for the city, housing developments and businesses.
Restrict high water users like water parks and car washes. I am sure if we all pull together, we can make it through this drought or at least extend our stay in this area. As an added item. In the early 90’s I visited (toured) Boulder Dam; I think, I recall seeing a sign outside the gift shop that said the dam was built in part by the LA Water and Power Department. Now the sign says California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and others. built the dam, hmmm.
In the news recently, it said that seven states and Mexico use the water and power from the dam. So, what started out as one or two users is now 7 states and Mexico. No wonder Lake Mead is down to one quarter of its capacity.
Bill Bryan
Leona Valley
Joshua trees
T
he following conversation was overheard at a gas station just last week at Palmdale.
Mom, what were Joshuas?
Why do you ask son?
I heard someone say that they one covered the land.
Son they might of been some kind of a flower? Flowers do cover the land.
Mother; I don’t known son. I never heard of a Joshua. They were before my time. Let us drop by the library on Monday. They might have a book on the Joshua? Let’s us hope so.
I ask you will the above senario become cold, hard reality some day?
Will our Joshua tree’s disappear one day?
It wold make sad to look out my window or step out my door and not see one single tree.
I would miss these unique and majestic trees. I ask you, how do you feel about these trees, know as Joshua tree’s.
Do speak up. As for me, I love and respect them.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
P.S. Do protect and preserve these tree’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.