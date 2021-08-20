Further ruining the country
The Democrats have been in complete control of the Government (except SCOTUS) for seven months. Let’s consider where USA stands.
The southern border is non-existent, with over 200,000 illegal immigrants crossing over and being dispersed across America in July alone, all at taxpayer’s expense.
Thousands carry Covid but are let in nonetheless. Democrat intentions are to have illegals replace the minority voters trending to more conservative views. Cubans are being discouraged from escaping political persecution to USA because they vote conservative. Hillary Clinton said in 2013 that she dreamed of open borders. Afghanistan has been abandoned and re-captured by Taliban, regressing to tribalism at huge cost to its people, especially women. People are being slaughtered. The small but effective force left by Trump’s administration would have prevented this loss.
Democrat response to Covid has been to mandate small business and school lock-downs and masking. Big Business and Big Tech were given passes, as they delivered Democrat funding and information suppression.
Mandating the population take an “emergency authorized” experimental vaccine against their wishes defies the Nuremberg Code adopted by the civilized world after WWII.
Inflation is rampant (5.9 % in July), with gasoline, building materials and food prices rising. Biden’s pipeline shut-downs and fracking prohibitions taxes the working class who must commute. Unemployment supplements encouraged workers to stay home rather than take a job; thus productivity suffered with “too much money chasing too few goods”. Rent moratoriums defy property rights in the Constitution. Cancelling student debit is re-distribution of income.
Biden mandated CRT in government agencies, dispensing with MLK’s “content of character rather than color of skin” precept espoused over 50 years ago. CRT was birthed in academia by Marxists, and has now leached its way into K-12.
Biden and the Democrats are ruining the country.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Saigon’s fall
Jim Gardner’s letter of July 21 said, “I recall the news photos of the American Embassy in Saigon being abandoned in the last days of the Viet Nam war. A helicopter on the roof taking the last of the Americans out. Viet Nam citizens clambering to get out too and being left behind. Americans have lived with that shame ever since.”
That isn’t a military helicopter, that isn’t the US Embassy, those aren’t Americans, and that wasn’t the last flight out.
As North Vietnamese soldiers surrounded Saigon, the US initiated operation Frequent Wind to helicopter evacuees out of the city to US ships offshore. The Huey helicopters were operated by Air America, a line covertly run by the CIA, and flown by 31 volunteers risking their lives for complete strangers.
Thirteen emergency evacuation landing sites were prepared in Saigon. On April 29, 1975 contractor helicopter pilot O.B. Harnage volunteered to make pickups at an apartment at 22 Gia Long Street.
He made four trips packing twenty people onto each flight. To make room for them all, he rode outside the bird, standing on a skid while gripping a machine gun.
In the photo, he’s seen reaching out his hand to help Thiet-Tan Nguyen, a young doctor who would become an anesthesiologist in California. Next in line was Tong Huyhn, another doctor who would settle near Atlanta. Next in line was a teenage girl, Tuyet-Dong Bui, who would go on to earn a degree in microbiology before becoming a biotech researcher.
The airlift continued throughout the night extracting 1,373 Americans and 5,595 Vietnamese from Saigon in less than 24 hours.
America’s involvement in Vietnam ended in chaos, but when you look at what actually took place on that rooftop, this was a moment of considerable heroism.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
