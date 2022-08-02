Can’t turn off the faucet
July 27, Gordon Jefferson writes an article citing different climate reports, suggesting climate non-believers become believers and that President Biden should declare a climate emergency.
What Mr. Jefferson doesn’t understand, is the majority of people do agree the future is green technology, but you can’t turn off the faucet without transition technology and it simply does not exist. Now exactly why would Biden declare a climate emergency? Declaring a climate emergency as a threat to national security gives Biden war time authority. Among other things, he can stop all exports of fossil fuel, that would leave Europe at the mercy of Russia for fuel. Biden could immediately halt fossil fuel drilling, refining and shut down infrastructure such as distribution points, he could restrict some fertilizers limiting food production. We’re not just talking fuel oil, but also natural gas. This would allow Biden to set the pain level for the price we pay for fuel and natural gas to justify his agenda.
Inflation would go through the roof, 401K plans would plummet, gas tax revenue to the states and government would fall. Now the climate folks will argue Biden is saving the world, but is he? We are shutting down refineries, 5 last year and one of the largest in Houston next year, Biden has attempted to stop 100% of future oil drilling on federal on and off shore sites.
At the same time China is building mega refineries and plans to build 43 coal power plants, (non-climate friendly) to operate them. We are an industrial nation so I ask the climate proponents where are the climate friendly affordable, available tractor trailer trucks, locomotives, farm equipment, commercial airliners? Where is the power grid when everyone has to replace their gas stoves, water heaters, home heating units and vehicles?
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
A low bar
A reader asked, “Don’t you know socialism kills innovation, [while] innovation thrives [under] capitalism?”
With due respect, I think that question arose from lifelong ideological conditioning rather than intellectual inquiry based on a study of socialism.
After all, the USSR, for example, went from a semi-feudal society to the first nation to put a human in outer space in four decades. And that innovation occurred within the context of having to devote substantial resources against imperialist efforts to destroy the Soviet Union.
That said, capitalism is neither pro-innovation nor anti-innovation, for only that which is profitable is innovated under capitalism. For instance, Goldman Sachs asked, “Is curing patients sustainable business?” https://www.healingwell.com/community/default.aspx?f=38&m=4001803
Goldman’s conclusion: “While [gene therapy] carries tremendous value for patients and society, it could represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow.” Therefore, not only is capitalism no friend of innovation, but so, too, is the capitalist system antisocial.
Also, consider that more money is devoted to innovating foot fungus creme than to innovating drugs used to treat malaria. In other words, innovations surrounding the treatment of malaria are sorely lacking because most people afflicted by malaria can’t afford to be treated. In contrast, many Westerners can afford highly profitable foot fungus medications.
To be sure, the notion that socialism kills innovation while capitalism extols it is an ideological obfuscation that helps to assure that most workers will continue to support the exploitive, illogical, and irrational capitalist system.
Finally, writer Ray Freeman praised Judy Watson’s letter of 07.11.22, in which she wrote, among other fever dreams, that we’re being told to purchase electric vehicles. But, of course, we’re being told no such thing.
Indeed, the bar with which the Right uses to measure that which is praiseworthy couldn’t possibly be any lower.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.