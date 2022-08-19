I am outraged at Trump and his Republican cronies in their continued lies, deceptions, false allegations and obfuscations. The latest outrage is finding out that after the Trump team claimed all documents were turned over to the government, the FBI had to go in into his Mara-a-Largo, Florida home, with a search warrant.
More disturbing is reading that Confidential, Secret, Top Secret, nuclear and SCI documents were recovered. This would be a horrifying nightmare for anyone responsible as a custodian of this type of classified material.
This is very serious and I cannot imagine criminal charges will not follow, it would for mortals.
The Trump Team responded; there was no classified material, it was planted by the FBI or it was declassified before it left the White House, outrageous claims.
Free advice to Trump and his cronies; if you are going to lie, tell only one lie, better yet, Do not tell any lies. Do not take a polygraph or voice stress analyzer.
Hillary Clinton lost her election because of classified material that went through her personal email server when she was Secretary of State. People that might have voted for her went with the Trump gamble, hoping he might be another Ronald Reagan. We were disappointed.
The final insult was yesterday I received a letter from “President Donald J. Trump” asking me to send money to the RNC, after I already sent a letter to the national committee telling her what I thought of Trump!
California’s vehicle code “point” system keeps dangerous drivers off the highway and gives incentive for bad drivers to improve but why not call them demerits and give points to good drivers like a get out of jail free card for minor violations but not serious violations like DUI etc.
Griner, the IRS and Biden
I find it hard to believe Bidens appointed department heads of the DOJ and FBI did not inform him of the search warrants prior to it being served.
3 passports taken as if Trump planned an escape. Search warrants must state places to be searched and items to be seized, unless other items seized not listed were found under the plain sight rule.
Looks like the search warrant turned into a free for all search. What if...Trump pulled a Hillary by acid washing and destroying all 15 boxes.
Madam Pelosi stated “no one is above the law”....really. can any one say insider trading information. Does Pelosi’s statement include Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, Eric Holder, James Comey and a host of other Democrats. Makes one question...is there a two tier justice system in America.
It was reported that Brittney Griner held no love for America and was quoted of saying bad things about America. Many AV socialist hold the same hate feelings towards America.
I wonder what Brittney must think of America now after she received a 9 years out of a 10 year sentence in a Russia prison after being arrested with less then a gram of hash oil.
The hiring of over 80 thousand IRS agents to audit Americans on their tax returns all while raising taxes. Stripping American citizens of their 2nd amendment constitutional rights while arming the IRS, bigger government in action.
