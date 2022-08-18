Hypocrisy of Christians
Recently, I read Mr. Brock’s compliment of my letter regarding the pandemic back in 2018. Mr. Brock states that this is “one of the few times [Mr. White] did not call us White Conservative Raciest [sic] in his letters.”
I have used the words “white conservative”, but never added the word “racist”.
Thacker writes his reasoning for not talking about Trump: Mr. Trump is not president and won’t be again, while Mr. Biden is the president and won’t be again.”
It is illogical that Thacker, as a Christian, believes that since Trump is not in office he is not accountable. Immorality needs to be addressed: “{Trump] himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud…”
“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.” “Trump Should Be Removed From Office, Christianity Today, Nov 2019
Mounting evidence shows that Trump took presidential papers that were highly classified. Previously, CNN reported that Trump “… flouted presidential record-keeping laws and would often tear up documents, drafts and memos after reading them… He periodically flushed papers down the toilet in the White House residence — only to be discovered later on when repairmen were summoned to fix the clogged toilets… Cnn.com, 8 Aug 2022
There are other conservatives like Thacker who espouse Christianity but stay silent, showing an unbelieving world how they feel about the hypocrisy of Christians supporting an immoral person like Trump.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Do tell
In Response. To neighbor George Jung. I’ve read your letter’s, (2) dated 8/6/2022, and 8/14/2022. I’m worried that we are on the same water system.
Where are you charging your E.V.? I don’t appreciate you telling me to disbelieve my lying eyes. Election nite 2020 was the most secure election ever? Vote counting center in Atlanta, Ga., vote count was halted at 10:00pm, due to a water pipe break.
All vote counters were sent home. Security cameras recorded 4 democrat vote counters returning to this (closed arena, due to flooding) Video then showed afore mentioned vote counters retrieving suitcases of ballots from underneath tables covered with black tablecloths. Video also showed these same workers, putting the same stacks of ballots thru the vote counting machine numerous times.
I watched this with my eyes open. As to your communist claim that even AG Barr said no fraud, he’s in the swamp with the rest of the rats. George, your 2nd letter praises DOJ, FBI, for (Going by the book), Just like the FISA court warrants, which proved the FBI lied.
Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation, until after the erection. So, George, please brag to me what your mentally incompetent puppet of a President has done for a United States of America. Then tell us how we should love (0),zero, inflation. Tell us how the families of 13 American Heroes feel. Tell us how every homeless, poor, disabled, neglected, mentally challenged due to PTSD Veteran lives, because they protected your freedom.
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
Not reporting
The AV Press finally reported on the illegal southern boarder crossings today. They made it sound like we are making great progress down 3.8% to 199,976 during July.
They fail to mention that the summer months are usually Very light because of the heat.
I find it unbelievable that the AV Press doesn’t have a standing report, on a monthly basis, reflecting the invasion of people and quantity of drugs smuggled through our southern boarder.
This is a crisis and not reporting on it doesn’t make it go away.
Nelson Barter
Palmdale
Editor’s note: The article to which Mr. Barter is referring is an AP story. The Antelope Valley Press did not report on the illegal southern border crossings. Our local reporters cover local news, not national news.
