On their own
Recently the President announced that almost 600,000 jobs were created last month and that unemployment is down to about 5.8%. These are good numbers but the president wants to continue giving money to the non-employed. Why?
American work ethic has been the underlying strength of this country since its founding. Settlers came there from all around the world to make a better life but they had to do it for themselves.
Fast forward to today. Employers from small mom and pop stores to mega manufacturing firms can’t find enough workers. Every fast food store is hiring at $15/hr. Recently Amazon hired workers for their local facility and offered $17/ hr plus a $500 signing bonus. They couldn’t fill all the jobs. Yet there are people begging in parking lots and on many street corners. They don’t work. So what’s the problem?
I seems that the government’s approach to aiding people has made it better for many not to work, living on unemployment benefits. This is of course ridiculous. Every person needs to work to earn a living. Unemployment and welfare is not work. The governments job and goal should to get people off government assistance and back to work.
It seems to me that the millions being spent on the homeless would be better spent on connecting the unemployed and homeless with jobs. These people usually don’t read newspapers nor get current information. They need to be moved off their butts, cleaned up and helped to apply.
This is a good governmental responsibility. Then, if they won’t work they should be on their own.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Healthcare issues
Hello again I wrote to you before in regards to DCFS however this time it’s in regards to the blue Shield health care System.
I have some very simple request that I asked the stand in doctor at the Blue Shield promise Palmdale location via phone and due to the laziness and incompetence of doctor Tapia and the just as incompetent supervisor Michael S., between the two of them I could not get it through your head that I did not need to go and waste the emergency room services, I was simply asking 4 ibuprofen 800 s, an albuterol inhaler and a referral to get blood work to check for diabetes because I have no feeling in my hands and my feet keep swelling.
I informed both of them that if they spoke to my actual primary doctor they could see that there was a history of this and then I needed to get some blood work done it was very simple instead they told me I had to go to the ER you just like it did last time and the time before that it got to a point did I had to go to the ER for follow-ups because that office kept sending me there.
I have chronic migraines and I have shortness of breath the two things I was requesting were very simple yet the emergency room services are being wasted due to the incompetence a Blue Shield Healthcare promise
Cristina Elgin
Acton
God is punishing us
Hello, my name is Diane Clay and I’m a minister, a teacher, an author and although I have read many editorials on the condition of our nation, state and community, I’m not seeing opinions from a spiritual point of view.
I say spiritual because I don’t want to confuse religion with spirituality because what most people don’t or can’t see is the real issue behind the decay of our nation. It is spiritual and the only answer to the obvious decay is spiritual and not acknowledging that is ruining any foreseeable future for the survival of America.
As I mentioned I am a minister and I have received words and prophecies from God that He wants me to share with this country (I have written to President Biden as well).
Because, God loves this nation but has put a curse on it because of the nations many “sins” starting with the government and how it is trying to destroy our country. Even using COVID-19 as a ploy to alter our laws without our voting for changes but will inevitably bring the people under the subjection of “government rule” completely trashing our Constitution which will invariably destroy the people, our freedom, including religious freedom and this country. God is warning us.
Therefore, I am requesting and asking, no pleading if I may, have equal say from a Christian standpoint on the condition of our nation. For our nation is literally sick and I don’t mean by COVID-19.
Diane Clay
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.