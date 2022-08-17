It’ll rain some day
Water Shortage? I have gotten numerous phone calls and letters in the mail, in regards to water conservation, because of the drought.
We are to use less house hold water and water our property only twice a week. But yet, in the North West section of Lancaster three new housing tracks are under construction.
Now I’m not a rocket scientist, but the families who purchase these new homes may also need H20. Now lets not think about our drought conditions, it may rain some day.
Ronald Coger
Lancaster
It stinks
Nearly everything we’ve witnessed in recent years stinks about the misguided politicized leadership of institutions like the FBI.
Have those untrustworthy leaders become domestic enemies of the very Constitution they each promised to support and defend?
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Today in history
One of my favorite features in the Valley Press is “Today in History.” You can learn a lot by reading about these past events. Let’s take a look at some of them.
On July 24, 1974, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor. Nixon followed the law while Trump flushed classified documents down the toilets or hid them at Mar-a-Lago.
On July 27, 1967, H. Rap Brown told a press conference that violence was as American as cherry pie. The difference today is the guns are bigger and more deadly.
On August 2, 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging the creation of an atomic weapons research program. Einstein later remarked that if he had to do it again, he would have become a carpenter.
On August 8, 1974, President Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day. Nixon did the honorable thing and resigned. Trump just keeps lying and lying.
On August 10, 2017 President Trump, following the failed effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, stated Mitch McConnell should rethink his future as majority leader unless he could deliver Trump’s legislative priorities. Well, the Republicans and Trump never got rid of the ACA, an infrastructure bill was ignored, and the tax cut gave 80% of the money to the filthy rich. But Mitch still remains the leader.
On August 13, 2020, Trump declared that he was starving the US Postal Service of money to make it harder to process mail-in ballots. So much for Democracy.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Rock ‘n’ Roll
A big thanks to Ronda Perez @ City Hall for signing (the hard to obtain), Credence Clearwater Revisited band to put on saturdays great concert, it…. Rocked!
Ron Bellville
Lancaster
Justice is served
I am so grateful that it appears that justice has been served in refuting the “abuse” claims of Victoria Ruffin against the AVUHSD, (Antelope Valley Union High School District).
Actually, in my opinion, it has been Victoria Ruffin who has been the aggressive and abusive person towards all other members of the Board.
Patty Akkad
Acton
