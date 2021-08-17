Apologies
I wish to extend my sincere apologies to fans of the band for my egregious misspelling of their name.
I know, it’s the Monkees, not the Monkeys.
I need to remind myself that there is no place for auto correct or spell check when it comes to pop lyrics or band names.
But still, having been a fan since I was in the single digits of age, it is an almost unforgivable offense.
I also apologize for misspelling Mickey Dolenz last name, with an a instead of an e.
I can only blame it on 10 consecutive weeks of triple digit temperatures.
Please forgive me and know that the band name will be spelled correctly on the plaque being installed at Tork Ditch, on a pleasant valley Sunday.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Long-term trouble
President Biden’s border strategy of putting the VP in charge of the border is the same as no border strategy.
The border states of Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico are being forced to spend their own taxpayer funds to do what they can to support the Border Patrol. The border city of McAllen Texas has been hit especially hard and forced to set up a large tent compound to house Covid 19 positive illegal immigrants.
I know illegal immigrants is not a Biden Administration authorized term, but you can’t put lipstick on this pig, call it what it is. Illegals are being allowed to go, unchecked, to anywhere the desire in the US. Immigration is a federal problem that Biden is foisting onto the states, all states.
The Biden immigration policy is symptomatic of failure of the entire Biden administration. About the only positive thing they have done is getting the vaccine into the arms of citizens.
Don’t want to hear that Trump left them a mess — they spent billions to take the job away from Trump knowing exactly the problems. There are problems that money cannot fix but you would never know that with the Biden “Build Back Better” plan of borrow, tax, spend, and spend some more.
Readers, we are in long term trouble.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
COVID-19
David Durost: “[Bill] Warford agrees with Rex Parris’s scheme to force [people] to get the [COVID-19 vaccine].”
I rarely agree with either Warford or Parris. But, in this instance, I do because natural rights supersede civil liberties.
Given the dual choice of safeguarding human life and upholding civil liberties, the former should, all things considered, be chosen over the latter. And often, during public health emergencies, such choices are made.
Indeed, understanding this society’s history of public health emergencies is to know that civil liberties taking a backseat to public health policies is nothing new.
There have been several instances in which various courts have ordered involuntary quarantine and mandatory inoculations as legal outgrowths of state police power, despite those measures overriding civil liberties and religious freedoms.
It should come as no surprise that this country’s founders were familiar with malaria, smallpox, cholera, yellow fever, and typhoid. And, as such, they contemplated how the system of governance they originated should handle public health crises.
David Durost: “If people fail to your wishes of wanting them to get vaccinated, what then?
Will they be shunned from society by having to wear a unique tag that identifies them as being unvaccinated?”
Well, according to Professor Laura Donohue’s “Biodefense and Constitutional Constraints,” Georgetown University Law Center, 2011, eight of the original colonies ratified laws that imposed harsh penalties, up to and including death, upon those who breached quarantines.
Therefore, a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program would be constitutional.
Lastly, while dripping with sexism, Thomas Russell Horner wrote: “I’m wondering if Sue [Brax] writes her columns or does Ralph use her to skate the Opinion rules?” (AV Press, 08.11.21).
Since Horner’s letter of 08.11.21 contained at least fifteen errors, maybe Sue Brax, M.A. (Education), could tutor him toward being a better writer.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Rumor has it
I heard a rumor that our fools in the Sacramento legislature are going to upend local zoning rules by allowing property owners to rent out their front yards to tent squatters to help alleviate the homeless problem.
In some cases, the Section 8 law will be used to appropriate our yards. I bet we will love the similarity to San Francisco streets right in our front yards.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
