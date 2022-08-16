Taking the oppression
Letter writer Bill Dundes wrote: “When [Brittney Griner] gets back, I’ll bet she’ll wave the flag for the National Anthem.”
In part, Francis Scott Key’s National Anthem reads, “Their blood has washed out their foul footstep’s pollution. No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”
Francis Scott Key was a soldier and a chattel enslaver who stated that black people were “a distinct and inferior race of people.”
His racist “Star Spangled Banner”/”National Anthem” resulted from his defeat in battle by formerly enslaved people during the War of 1812.
So, it’s incredibly doubtful that Britteny Griner will ever “wave the flag for the National Anthem.” Ultimately, there’s no reason for Griner nor any other black person to be (gag!) patriotic.
America is a profoundly racist society whose police state continues to murder black people and refuses to come to terms with white supremacy and the lingering and malignant effects of chattel slavery.
As a result, pigmentation-based employment, education and healthcare discrimination, redlining, and voter suppression continue.
Another reactionary stated, “[Brittney Griner] hates the ‘National Anthem’ because it points out that slaves revolted against the USA in cooperation with the enemy during a time of war, which puts them even more squarely in the position of traitors.”
Yes, that’s it; people who weren’t even viewed as human beings, let alone US citizens, somehow committed treason against the country that enslaved them. But, of course, like most chattel slaves of the antebellum South, most modern-day black people reject such Stockholm Syndrome-like “thinking.”
White racists know Britteny Griner’s rejection of the “National Anthem” is perfectly justified. But they don’t care because they expect her and all other black people to lay down and take their oppression like pack animals.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Affidavit, please
Never mind the warrant. What we need to see is the sworn Affidavit (hopefully with no lies) that convinced the judge that a warrant was appropriate.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Kept in the dark
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Publisher of USA Today, other papers axes staff to cut costs,” published in the Saturday, August 13, 2022 issue.
Too often I have been reading articles outlining reasons for journalism reductions forced by the guise of cost cutting.
Yes, I am “Old School.” Every morning I enjoy my coffee and Antelope Valley Press. Something about “Hard Copy,” that feels much more substantial reading, believable, and prepared by many dedicated people.
As I read the well written articles and make notes of my disagreements and praises, hard copy provides me a steady reference.
Yes, due to computer technologies marching on with professional journalism taking advantage of technologies progression, I learned how to surf the Internet.
Today’s Social Media is not always truthful. Thus, too much uncontrolled mis-information is distributed, confusing our U. S. A. populace.
The point that I am attempting to make is, that due to the economic pressures placed on hard copy publications, the number of outstanding professional investigative journalists are diminishing at a faster rate than our U.S.A. populace can afford.
When most everyone read hard copy newspapers, the U.S.A. was on the “same page.” With Social Media we are on our own individual pages.
Professional investigative journalism is what keeps business executives and professional politicians as honest as they can be. Without investigative reporters our populace would be treated as “mushrooms,” kept in the dark and fed bull.
We are outstandingly fortunate to live in the U.S.A. with a free speech Constitution. Support your outstandingly produced A V Press. Ref.: https://cmds.ceu.edu/sites
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
