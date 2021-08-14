It’s simple
There hasn’t been any emerging crisis that the Republicans haven’t made worse. Isn’t that right Judy Watson? Trump failed to respond quicky and appropriately to COVID. And, he lied about it.
Reagan ignored the AIDS crisis, didn’t he Skip Thacker?
Bush 41 allowed Saddam Hussein to amass troops on the border with Kuwait while his diplomat, April Glaspie, told Saddam that we didn’t have a dog in that fight. So, Saddam crossed the border. Isn’t that what happened John Manning?
Bush 43, reader of My Pet Goat, not only invaded the wrong country post 9/11 but for non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction, right Jim Gardner? But you knew that.
Again with Trump. I don’t have room here for all his mismanaged actions. So, let’s go with inciting an insurrection at the Capital resulting in 5 deaths and the surrender of the Republican Party. Isn’t that so, back to you Jim Gardner? You tend to be oblivious to the orange elephant in the room as you distract/deflect in your frequent letters here with relatively minor concerns of yours.
President Clinton handled the war in Bosnia successfully and you probably forgot all about that.
President Obama handled several pandemics successfully, but he is black, so it doesn’t count, right Skip Thacker? Oh, and he did that while he was restoring the economy that Bush left him with McConnell’s commitment to make him a one-term prez and unrelenting Republican obstruction.
Want another recession/market crash or a failure to act effectively in an emergency, vote Republican. History shows you’ll get that.
Want a better performing government, vote Democratic. You’ll get that.
Simple, isn’t it?
Bill Pappas
Palmdale
The new word
Last week I watched an episode of “Week with George Stephanopoulos,” one of the participants was Rahn Emanual, former mayor of Chicago, The topic was getting the people to be vaccinated and wear masks.
Everyone was saying that “First Responders, Military, Medical, Teachers, etc.
should be “mandated” to get vaccinated. Mandated to wear a mask. Mandated was the word used over and over.
Rahn Emanual said — “Why can’t we use the word “required”?
Required is a more benign word but it “has power” in its meaning.”
So why doesn’t everyone start using “required” when talking about rules and regulations.
“Required is the new word”.
Miik Miller
Lancaster
No common sense
The democrats in Washington are educated but they have no common sense.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
For the People
In the gist of things we are deluged with idiot thinking in the news.
With little thought or review of the facts, many of those in powerful positions are overstepping their limits.
Just recently an opinion of going door to door to make sure every one has no right to their own decision of whether they are willing to get a vaccination. Who voided personal decision in the USA? We as adults know we need to keep our families safe better than any government entity.
At the same time, the federal government allows thousands of persons daily, to violate the US Constitution, entering our borders, without vaccinating, for the COVID disease. Why are these people allowed to break our laws, yet the citizens are threatened with violating their right of privacy and take their name and address. How is this okay?
No US President, No Governor, No Mayor, has the right to violate the US Constitution to force any citizen to give up their rights and allow any door to door obstruction of their privacy rights. That would be in violation of the laws of trespass.
Then why would some one take the idea they have the right over all the people of this country, of lock down till these individuals tell them it is safe to resume life again?
This has in fact been a massive theft from those who have accumulated some form of wealth. Businesses have been shut down and the government has by fiat exercised power they were not given by any vote of the citizenry.
Fact, it is a massive theft of income and investment of those having worked to achieve some security, by political elites thinking they have unwritten power not granted them by the people, of the people, and for the people.
Robert Teller
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.