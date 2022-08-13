Water, abortion and laws
It is visually clear, lush green grass and irrigation systems running during the day, that many Lancaster and Palmdale residences and businesses could care less about adhering to the outside watering restrictions.
For all those who say the Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right I say get a grip. The Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs did not ban abortions.
The Supreme Court returned the abortion decisions to the states where it belongs. Kansas voters recently voted to uphold their constitution which allows abortion. Like it or dislike it matters not Kansas did exactly what the Supreme Court intended.
All states can put the question on the ballot and let the citizens vote for or against abortion and any restrictions they consider necessary.
If Lancaster wants to fill any budget shortfalls, they could do it easily by enforcing the “Right on Red” traffic law. A good intersection to start would be 25th West and Ave J. Thousands of dollars just waiting collection.
The mayor of sanctuary cites Washington DC and New York City are pitching a hissy fit about the governors of Texas and Arizona bussing illegal southern border crossers to their cities. They are all in on “sanctuary city status” until they feel the impact of unchecked immigration.
Did not hear the mayor of NYC complain when Biden flew the migrants to Stewart Reserve Base just north of NYC. Could it be political?
The recent all democrat passed Inflation Reduction Act (a joke name) will grow the IRS by 87K employees. Is there anything that says “big brother” better than a larger IRS where you are guilty until you prove yourself innocent?
The US EV push is equivalent of California High Speed Rail – spend tons of money over decades but nowhere near ready for prime time.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
A landlord’s story
Recently having read many articals regarding the abuse of tenants and feel that at this point, in all fairness, abuse of the landlord should also come to the forefront.
I own one home which I have rented out ten years to help pay the mortgage. I have actually raised the rent once, by $50. approximately 3 years ago.
The rent, while it does not cover all the expenses, gave me the opportunity to provide housing at a reasonable price (under $1200) per month to another. Mid-December, I queried regarding the December 1 rent payment and was told I would be getting it before the end of December.
Also, my tenant advised he would catch up the rent in January. The December 1st rent was paid on December 31, 2021. Mid-January, I queried and was advised that he didn’t have the money, but would catch up by tax time. I decided I had to sell, as I am 75 & rely on Social Security and savings, to pay my bills.
I so advised the tenant via an eviction notice. The tenant’s sister offered to pay for January & February if the tenant could stay until April 30. I countered with April 15. That would allow him March & April’s rent (due me) to find another place. They agreed.
On the last day of March, the tenant brought in paperwork from the “Covid” relief program advising his work was less due to covid. The tenant did admit that he spent $4000. with a veterinary service and had not saved any money, packed, or moved anything out.
It is now mid August, the tenant refuses to turn over the key and I am short $5000 rent. Note the Covid rent relief (tax payers of California) did pay his rent for March only.
Karen Holt
Redding, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.