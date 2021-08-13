Perhaps
I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps.
The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these,) and perhaps likewise even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran, or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this.
(If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have — again with immediate inspection.)
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
(For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatively, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.)
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
Alvin Blake
Palmdale
The joke
Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, has been called just about everything under the sun, including spineless, unpredictable, Donald Trump’s lap dog, an embarrassment and looks good on television.
When he was elected to the House in 2006, his primary goal was to become its Speaker. He moved up to become the Whip, then to the number two position when the GOP controlled the body.
He never had an agenda or an ideology to focus on. He wanted power, pure and simple. When the Democrats flipped more than 40 Republican seats in 2018, and became the majority, Paul Ryan stepped down as Speaker and Kevin became the Minority Leader.
When Nancy Pelosi wanted to create a committee of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, to find out what really happened on January 6 and to prevent another insurrection, McCarthy was all for it. But then Trump made it clear he wanted Republicans to avoid any such committee, Kevin reversed gears and opposed the idea.
Then, when a Special Committee was adopted by Pelosi, he refused to let any Republicans be on the committee. This was a real dumb move, as there would be no Trump allies on the panel.
The latest move by Kevin, when handed a gavel by GOP supporters who hoped he would become Speaker, McCarthy announced it would be hard not to use it on Pelosi. An aide said it was a joke. The joke is Kevin McCarthy.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Doesn’t trust the process
I realize there is an election coming up to recall our Governor.
But I must say that I do not have a lot of confidence in the integrity of our elections in LA County and California, in general.
I see voting boxes anywhere and everywhere. And our politicians made it legal to vote harvest. I think a lot of people feel the same way.
Jeffrey Rankin
Agua Dulce
You know the rest
With regards to Kenneth Nickel’s response to what ozone is. According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, ground level ozone is formed by Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Hydrocarbons (HxCy), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Particulate Matter (PM10, PM 2.5).
When these Criteria Pollutants mix with sunlight they form a chemical reaction that create smog or ground level ozone).
According to the EPA there are two types of ozone. Good ozone and bad ozone. Bad ozone (Tropospheric) is smog. The good ozone is composed of the three atoms of oxygen that Kenneth discusses in his letter. The good ozone is referred to as Stratospheric Ozone.
As the late Paul Harvey would say; “Now you know the rest of the story.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
