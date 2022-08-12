Truly grateful?
Recently, Mayor Parris wrote a heart-felt letter about being at Antelope Valley Medical Center due to COVID-19.
Parris wrote about receiving excellent treatment from the staff at AVMC: “I dare not think of the outcome without the vaccine, care, and treatment I received.” Around the same time, Palmdale Mayor Hoffbauer was admitted to Cedars Sinai due to an auto-immune disorder. I can’t remember a time when both mayors were in the hospital.
This is Mayor Parris’ second medical problem. In 2012, Parris was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer: “His doctor determined the cancer was in its early stages and had not spread beyond the prostate…” AVPress.com
Several letters have been written by Parris’ constituents regarding firework noise in their neighborhoods. No one in his office never addressed their concerns. Mr. Eugene Hernandez writes about Parris “…forcing out Michael Rives from the Antelope Valley Medical Board… in order to allow the Board to appoint his son to that vacancy.”
Hernandez further states the homeless (being pushed “…out the homeless out of city of Lancaster limits…) and arming “…all of its residents [sic] white voters to protect themselves against Blacks and Chicanos.”
Tom Profitt issued his concerns about the bike lanes and the roundabout: “100+ yard line of cars waiting on the Blvd at 20th, the bike and center turn lanes used as passing lanes…”
I still do not understand the purpose of bike lanes. Places that need sidewalks such as 20th Street West and Lancaster Blvd. going north to Vallarta on Ave I is not considered. None of the roundabouts was named after former State Senator George & Sharon Runner who placed their mark on the Antelope Valley.
When you are truly grateful for something, you make changes in your life to reflect this by understanding others.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Shattering the illusion
We have a Antelope Valley resident that always writes about how great life is in Cuba is probably a member of the Cuban Tourist Board which is more like the Ministry of Cuban Propaganda.
Im willing to bet he never lived or visited Cuba. Just like all socialist supporters they rely on written pro Cuban propaganda. Maybe he should interview Cubans in Cuba one on one first hand who in risking their lives or imprisonment will talk freely and truthfully about how terrible life really is in modern day Cuba.
One must credit our AV socialist supporter who is right about theres hardy no crime in Cuba. Once a Cuban is convicted of a crime they are given mandatory long harsh brutal prison sentences. It should be noted speaking truth about the Cuban socialist/communist system in considered a crime punishable by life in prison or even death.
Like all socialist they read quote and rely on others written propaganda. One will never see our AV socialist talk write or brag about how great life is in current Venezuela, why?
Im sure with Biden’s open border policy our very own AV socialist has hundreds of illegal Venezuelan immigrants to pick from where he can interview first hand about how great life is in socialist Venezuela and why would they leave Venezuela in the first place, but that would probably shatter his illusion about how great life is in a socialist country.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.