True or false?
Everyone likes to take a true and false quiz. Your first choice is usually the correct answer. This one is about politics.
1. Mitch McConnell hates to talk about gun violence, climate change, Roe v. Wade, or Donald Trump.
2. McConnell likes to talk about the price of gasoline and many food products, which Joe Biden had little to do with. When Kentucky has tornadoes and floods, Mitch never goes home to Kentucky. Why is that?
3. Tucker Carlson says it’s OK for young white men to kill lots of people. He blames white women for causing most of this.
4. Cassidy Hutchinson is a young woman who worked in the Trump White House and has tremendous integrity, honesty, and a great memory. She is a Republican, but most Republicans hate her. Interesting.
5. Fireworks will be illegal to purchase or use in California within the next five years.
6. Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, has done a great deal to get Congress to pass bills that will regulate guns and reduce deaths, but he has gotten little mention. He could do lots more if it weren’t for most Republicans.
7. Viktor Orban, Hungary’s autocratic leader, spoke to a bunch of Republicans on August 4. He discussed supporting attacks on LGBTQ, getting rid of abortions, and sending immigrants back to where they came from. He is clearly a neo-fascist and racist and yet Republicans cheered him. Hmmm.
All the answers are true.
Chuck Lebo is the man.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Look at your ‘own self’
Yes, Mr. White, many letter writers have pointed out Mr. Bidens errors, mistakes, etc, and like you do, constantly about Mr Trump, will keep doing it.
The difference? Mr Trump is no longer president and won’t be again, while Mr Biden is the president and won’t be again.
Unlike Mr Truman, who said “the buck stops here” Mr Biden constantly and without apparent shame, passes the buck, so quickly, one would think it came from Hunter’s latest “conquested” hooker ...
While you cite names of those you say have selective memories, if you own any mirrors, check out your own self ...
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Needs assistance
My neighbor passed away several months ago. Since then the house has been looted of his belongings and the Sheriff’s been over several times.
The issue for me now is that the food he left behind is rotting and causing a sickening smell through the neighborhood. It’s a health hazard in short. However, when I asked for help from code enforcement, building safety etc. I was passed from one agency to another all claiming they couldn’t help.
This is a nice neighborhood and this situation is causing a health and vermin hazard, but these agencies are not helping. I’m appealing to you for help or suggestions as the AV Press is involved with our community. Please help!
Joe Heredia
Palmdale
Remembering a friend
I don’t know if Wes would approve of this elegie-type rambling but he’s not here.
Wesley Serfoss died a few days ago. We were unlikely friends and he, a big man, almost singly, built the equivalent of a small house onto my already existing house in the ‘70s.
We, together, haunted Indian art and artifact auctions in Pasadena, He had a small museum in his house to showcase these items along with those he personally dug up.
But, no mere “pothunter” (amateur), Wes had a recorded provenance for each piece that he unearthed along with others from various AV College “digs.”
Which recalls an amusing incident. We were on a local “dig” along with others from the college. Wes could deduce a lot about an artifact from its strata, position in the soil and other arcane clues and this irked another member of the dig, who didn’t believe any of it.
Finally, he girlishly stamped his foot and yelled “ I suppose yer gonna tell me that this little lump on the ground is not a lump of (expletive)!” Silently, under the glaring desert sun, Wes dutifully picked it up, studiously examined it in his hand, crushed it, worked the powdery residue around in his palm, sniffed it and finally said “ No, Cal, you’re right; it’s a lump of (expletive)!”
Wesley Serfoss, like all my other friends, gone too soon.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.