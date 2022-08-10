Nobody’s laughing
I do not understand the outrage of people over a Fillipina-American getting off without a ticket, after presenting the officer, in Alaska, with a “White Privilege” joke card.
I mean, it was not like she was some lanky Nordic type. (Someone is sure to get upset now), She is from Cali going to a Trumper rally in Alaska. She gets pulled over by the police for weaving in traffic. That is good probable cause for a stop but she can’t find her driver’s license.
The police have to decide to let her off with a verbal warning or impound her car, take her into the station until she can be positively identified and certainly get a ticket, if not also booked. She shows her novelty card and they let her off with a warning and a laugh. Now the officer is under investigation with eleven “days on the beach”. Stupid!
Free advice; Do not drive without a license in the Antelope Valley now. No one will be laughing. What’s more stupid is to argue with the law when pulled over and it will not be funny.
Ken Walker
Lancaster
WM alternative
I fed the ravens our waste food again today. This time it took almost a minute for them to finish it. They really didn’t like the little yellow tomatoes but they finally got them down.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Music to her ears?
Brittany Griner, according to reports has been to Russia in the past a number of times to play ball. That means she knows the drill.
Reports also say she had with her a doctor’s note.?? Apparently, she wanted to make a end run round Russian law and in that case, she got what she asked for. There’s an old saying, “When in Rome, do as the Romans”.
As far as the 9 year sentence goes, generally, we in the US would view that as unfair and way to long. However, she was sentenced according to Russian laws and values. That’s what happens when one travels to foreign counties, one can’t pick and choose which set of laws one gets applied to ones self when they screw up.
She has in the past shown a complete lack of respect for the US by not standing for the playing of the National Anthem and even staying in the locker room.
Based on her apparent unpatriotic attitude towards the country that gave her fame and riches, hopefully, she will lose her arrogance and learn to appreciate what it means to be able to live in a free country.
I’m willing to bet the next time she sets foot on US territory the National Anthem will sound just fine.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
A Washington-sanctioned fight
For some time, I’ve been following the conflicting views regarding how our oil supply ended up in the hands of China. Hypocrite!
Republicans never think before putting pen to paper. Trump sold oil too. Declare Democrats. How Marvelous. Yet, my research indicates that supporters of Trump and Biden are being played. Let me explain.
In reality, both Democrats and Republicans have been selling oil on the open market. First a little history. According to the Department of Energy website: The Stategic Petroleum Reserve, (SPR) was established in 1975, in response to the oil embargo of 1973. Ahh, the oil embargo. Ask any baby Boomer. I dare Ya.
If we’re not reminiscing about Aquarius or having a Timothy Leary melt down. We’ll tell you: The oil embargo, really, really sucked. But I digress. So, let’s regroup.
On 9/16/19. CNBC reported that Trump sold oil after Houthi rebels based in Yemen bombed Saudi oil fields, destroying 50% of the world’s supply. Currently, President Biden has sold oil on the open market, trying to tamp down prices at the pump. But here’s the bottom line.
Until the rules are changed, regarding the sale of oil. What Trump and Biden did, is considered legal. So, why are we feuding like the Hatfield’s and McCoy’s? Maybe. Just, maybe. Because Washington booked the fight.
Welcome to the peace talks.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.