Leninism vs. Lennonism
Am I a Lennonist? If I had been posed that question that Mr. Marsh said should perhaps have been posed to me, I would have to admit that yes, at one time I was a big Lennonist.
I found him bright, witty, talented and able to command an audience like no one else I had ever seen.
I even forgave him for his anti-religious views.
But then he got together with that insufferable Yoko Ono and it ran off into the ditch.
In the words of the late great Sir George Martin: “I was never introduced to her. She was just there one day and we all had to put up with her. Everyone was annoyed by it.”
I don’t believe Guy Marsh is a Lennonist, as I’ve never heard him mention the Beatles in any of his letters.
Lennonism is rock and roll as interpreted and applied by John Lennon.
Leninism is Marxism as interpreted and applied by Vladimir Lenin.
But like all organized religions, Lenin bastardized Marx’s vision and Stalin bastardized Lenin’s vision, and look at the parade of bastards that have followed.
I would say Guy Marsh is neither a Leninist or a Marxist, he is a Marshist, which is Marxism as interpreted and applied by Guy Marsh.
If man wasn’t such a greedy bastard, I think it could work.
But man is a greedy bastard, so it hasn’t, and based on current events in Ukraine, it probably never will.
I do agree with Guy Marsh about the big picture. The planet is not dying, mankind is.
Our planet will still be here for billions more years. It’s the human race that will render itself extinct.
The sasquatch will probably survive.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
More than school choice
Thomas Russell Horner, have you considered what would happen if under your proposal of “every student should have the right to go to any school of their choice” 15,000 of the 20,000 plus students in the AVUHSD decided they all want to go to Quartz Hill HS and Highland HS?
Maybe 12,000 kids from struggling LAUSD schools all decide they want to go to Beverly Hills HS? I think improving our school system might involve a little more than just school choice.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
A matter of musical taste
Most everyone has a favorite song. I have favorite passages from my favorite songs. Some are descriptive, some rhythmical, and some just right for that place in the song
---I saw your face and I ascended-- out of the common place into the rare
---I’ll never know what makes the grass grow tall-- I’ll never know what makes the rain drops fall
---And now the purple dust of twilight time-- drifts across the meadows of my heart.
---If you like the taste of a lobster stew-- served by a window with a ocean view.
---You never seem to want my romancing-- the only time you hold me is when we’re dancing
---Mister sand man bring me a dream-- make her complexion like peaches and cream
---There are songs that steal away the tear drops-- like the sunbeams steal away the dew
And so it went, from the 40s to the overly amplified noise of today.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
