No comparison
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu recently appeared on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. During his appearance on Real Time, the governor bragged about how under his leadership New Hampshire did not have the homeless population that the San Francisco Bay Area does.
Making such brash statements where he compared NH to SF is like comparing apples to oranges. Let’s take a moment to review the facts regarding both geographic areas.
NH has a population of approximately 1.4 million people. Whereas the populous metropolitan region surrounding Bay Area’s is more than 9.71 million people.
92% of the people in NH are Caucasian, 3% are Asian and 2.7% are Black/African Americans, with 2.3 being Hispanic.
In the Bay Area the ethnic breakdown is 45% Caucasian, 34% Asian, 5% are Black/African, and remaining 16% are other nationalities.
Life is expensive in the Bay Area. The Bay Area is currently a hub of innovation in America, with some of the richest companies in the world calling it home. These companies have brought high-paid engineers and wealthy executives to the area.
According to HUD a single person without children requires an annual income of $84K after taxes to support a comfortable lifestyle. Whereas the median household income in NH is $83K after taxes.
The cost of housing is much different between the two areas. The average cost of a nice home in NH is around $460K. GoBankingRates.com states a family in NH requires $70K to afford a single-family residence without having their monthly rent consume more than 30 percent of their total income.
In the Bay Area, homes start at $1Million. The typical monthly mortgage payment in the Bay Area is over $10K.
Using the MIT Cost of Living Calculator, SmartAsset a low-income individual spends $42K on living expenses in the Bay Area.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
The ‘UDS’
I
t looks like we will end up a one-party nation.
Just like Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea, they have weaponized federal law enforcement, the news media, and the judicial system. This allows them to arrest, imprison, or just make political opponents disappear.
Now, the same thing is happening here.
So goodbye to the United States of America, and hello to The Union of Democratic States.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
How do you know?
Ray Freeman’s letter: “We don’t have all the answers” 4/4/23:
Please, oh please Mr. Science man: How do you know scientifically, the exact percentages of things unknown? How can you even guess that there’s another 96% to know on top of what we know? Especially since it’s “dark, silent & unseen.”
Science seems about as exact as religion.
Ken Pyle
Mojave
Not facts
As usual, a left, liberal person takes umbrage with my opinions. I expect it, whenever I write something that does not follow the lies from “main stream” media outlets, socialistic wanna be’s and all Democrats, who cannot tell the different between what they want, and what really happened.
Quote: Washington Post: “Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick suffered two strokes, and died of natural causes, officials say.”
Unquote.
So, Mr. McKinlay, start reading and listening to a real news outlet. Only one person died. A woman Air Fore vet, killed by a capitol cop. Your continued belief otherwise, is not facts.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Why we might lose
Following are some very restricted random thoughts on why the United States may lose the upcoming war in the Western Pacific. I was assigned to input stuff on the Advanced Submarine Technology program under DARPA funding.
About a billion dollars went to many contractors on that “white and unclassified” program.
I had an idea for a novel sensor for a submarine to know the surroundings. I needed a laboratory. My manager was of no help. From the next manager up “No! You don’t need a laboratory.”
Next manager up “Not only no, but hell no!” Then there was a security type demanding TEMPEST, a baby sitter, his approvals, and much else.
I gave up. No sensor results in a submarine running into a mountain with a fatality and a big repair bill.
I spend a month writing a proposal. Another manager simply lost that proposal.
I spent two hours on an input to the DARPA program. Design Review overran the 2000 hour budget. One of my ideas on the echo analyzer was to transform high frequency bat vocals to the human hearing range without loss of information. Never funded.
Who cares? Much of the above, and more, is now operational on Chinese submarines
John D. Charlton
Lancaster
Why we might lose
Mr. Guy Marsh’s letter of April 5, responding to my previous letter was nothing but a “pity me” trope because he has to live here and only enjoys the fruits of capitalism by default, or his response was wrapped in his usual communism dogma.
That ladies and gentlemen is the maximum depth of his philosophy that rests on the burnt pile of failed despotic economic systems in Soviet Russia, Cuba and Venezuela.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.