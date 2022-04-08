Codify the ethics rules
The notion that officials at the top of their fields will adequately police themselves is absurd and dangerous. Ethical dilemmas, conflicts of interest and matters involving close friends and family members arise in the course of doing business.
With no outside authority to monitor these individuals, they are left to their own collective conscience to stay inside ethical, legal and moral lines.
Problem is, as we saw throughout the four years of Donald Trump’s reign, assuming appropriate behavior is fatally flawed. Trump’s M.O. was to push every boundary and defy established norms. And not in a principled way either.
Trump learned from his mentor, Roy Cohn to break rules, then deny all accusations and tie things up in eternal frivolous lawsuits until they went away. Nepotism, self-dealing and outright lying were all on the menu for this disgraced former president. Oversight was meaningless because Trump knew the rules and norms had no legal teeth.
They were mostly based on the assumption that anyone who reached such a supreme position in our Nation’s government would have the character to do what is right. Trump has no shame. His character is too deeply flawed to allow self- policing in such matters. It is highly likely that Justice Clarence Thomas’s refusal to recuse himself in light of his wife’s lunatic fringe texts and phone calls supporting the January 6th Capitol insurrection and plot to subvert the 2020 election are largely due to the horrible example Donald Trump set.
Congress needs to codify the ethics rules to include such high-ranking officials. Such a move would help assure accountability for those who stray from what is ethical, moral and legal. We can no longer assume these people will do what’s right.
Jarold Wright
Santa Rosa
‘That if ...’
I believe that Mr. Deaver and Mr. Warford will continue to write, perhaps op-eds, etc. Enjoy your retirements from “newspapering” ...
That, as is usual from the DOJ, FBI when Democrats are in control, Hunter’s laptop is not missing — its hidden or destroyed, and DOJ, FBI are wholly responsible ...
That if its true, that CNN and MSNBC’s talking haters actually spouted that Mr. Trump caused Mr. Smith to slap Mr. Rock, and anyone who is stupid enough to believe that and repeat it as gospel, needs to be off the airwaves and seek professional help.
That our local lefty, who delights in telling us how many lies Mr. Trump may have said, has yet to enumerate any of President Bidens’ growing list of lies ...
That our leaders, on the Socialcratic side, does not want to help the Ukraine, in any way, that might actually help them repel the Russkies, as Mr. Putin keeps on killing as many non-military folk, including the most innocent: children ...
That if Mr. Trout and Mr. Rendon and Mr. Ohiani stay healthy and have above average season by a 5% margin, the Angels can make noise in the play-offs, perhaps making the world series, facing the Dodgers or Braves, making a great majority of Californians joyful ...
That many complacent elected folk, will be unemployed after the mid-terms, yes, that includes folk from both sides of any aisle, and Republicans, if they can stay unified, will take the House and Senate, thanks to many folk who voted Democrat in 202, but will cross over in 2022, including people of color and indies ...
That if those who are pounding Florida for “gay” laws would do what I have encouraged our local lefties to do about election laws: read the text of the law.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
A holiday
My fellow Americans, you have a special holiday to honor your leaders; such as George Washington, Lincoln, Keneddy, Obama, etc.
This holiday is of course known as “President’s Day.” But we “Native Americans” have no holiday to honor our brave and wise leaders, know as chiefs.
US Congress, why not a holiday on June the 15th to honor our leaders. We could call this holiday “chief’s day.”
US Congress; let us have such a holiday to: Honor our leaders. Thank you. Please.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
