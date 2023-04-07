Marxism guarantees poverty
Headlines proclaim legislative deadlock with very different viewpoints, society is in disarray, multiple small foreign wars are ongoing, influence of money in politics on both sides proliferates, street demonstrations often with violence are common while spectacular inventions are changing society.
The worker is kept at bay while unions develop, resist and demonstrate. Industrial and business regulations are proposed, developed and enforced.
Similar headlines were common at the beginning of the so-called Progressive era at the turn of the 20th century when Teddy Roosevelt, Taft and Woodrow Wilson were president. They could easily be used today.
When one part of society is debased, such as the industrialists / robber barons in the past or the “white supremacists”/ conservatives of today, the goal is suppression of the individual right to opinion and a mandatory observance to a collective viewpoint. Current manners today seems to be “Everyone has to tolerate me and you are demon if you disagree”.
The Communist Russian revolution of 1917 and growth of communist activism in many other countries was supposed to create a world-wide workers paradise. Instead the inevitable police state created only misery and social and economic deprivation.
Marxism, with Stalin, Mao and Eastern Europe till the 1990’s, plus the later day totalitarian regimes of North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba are the unavoidable results.
Marxism is a system that enslaves people in perpetual one-party rule. It subjugates the human spirit to an all-inclusive economic scheme and thus it can never succeed.
Unfortunately many of the world’s current younger generation will overlook or even deny the well documented criminal history of communism. By rejecting or not taking into account an army of proofs of its deadly suppressive failures they risk themselves to its threat to human society.
Marxism does not alleviate poverty – it guarantees it.
Welcome to ‘homeless village’
How do i say this without sounding like a blank.
Im all for helping the homeless...by giving them a hands up not a free handout. Take Newsom wanting the presidency so bad he’s willing to do just about anything. Like giving thousands of small homes to the homeless at tax payers expense at the tune of $millions, one has to ask is this permeant or temporary housing.
California already has a over $22 billion dollar deceit. A number of problems arise with his quick fix doomed to fail idea like where would we put all these small homes and will these homes to be connected to water electric gas and a sewer system, at what extra cost?
will a new zip code be created. Would free food clothing and medical services be provided and for how long. Why not address the cause of homelessness by addressing the cause like the problem of mental health alcohol and drug abuse first at already established facilities.
I could see it now the homeless problem will grow and with it crime drug and alcohol abuse not to mention trash. Soon a new city will arise in the once called sunshine state of California.
Welcome to..... homeless village where it doesn’t cost to be homeless it pays. Lets face it it looks like homelessness has become the new excepted norm.
