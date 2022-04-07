Agree to disagree
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Missing Something,” authored by Mr. De Bry, and printed, in the AV Press, Saturday, April 2, 2022. This article is in rebuttal to my (G. Jefferson’s), article, “So misleading,” published Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Mr. DeBry, we seem to have an on going discussion believing in Global Warming / Climate Change, or, if it exists, and what human kind are able to do to slow the unwanted process.
The sequence of our AV Press publications are: Mine, “Digging our own graves,” published March 1, 2022; mine “160 climatologists can’t be wrong,” yours “”Keep saying it,” published March 22, 2022; mine “So misleading,” published March 30, 2022; and yours “Missing something?” published April 2, 2022.
Background: I, (Gordon Jefferson) am an electronics engineer, thus having a scientific background. Very learned climatologists have been studying the causes of the adverse affects the human race are now experiencing due to burning fossil fuels for such long duration and increasing rate.
This increasing rate is causing adverse effects, labeled as “Global Warming / Climate Change.” I refer again to the United Nations February 2022 Climate Change report. More than 160 Climatologists from more than 60 countries coherently published the report, and many additional dire Global Warming publication reports.
The human race must choose correcting global warming, or if not, our great grandchildren will be trying to survive on our dying planet. Capitalism must bend to reality.
The transitioning from a fossil fuel economy, to a hydrogen fuel world economy, in parallel with using renewable energies, (wind and solar), are the path where most well educated Global Warming actual conditions European, Netherland, Oriental countries are headed.
Mr. DeBry, I believe we will agree to disagree.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Don’t block it out
In an earlier letter, I wrote about Mr Debry, Dyas, and Brewer saying that President Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in U.S. History. Ms. Watson stated that Biden was “incompetent.”
During the 2016 campaign trail while running for president, Mr. Trump stated that Hillary Clinton should be locked up due to giving “…Russia 20 percent of American uranium…” www.cnn.com, Jan 2020. After two years of investigation, the Trump Justice Department closed the case without finding anything.
Last month, a federal judge ruled that Trump ‘more likely than not’ attempted to illegally obstruct Congress as part of a criminal conspiracy when he tried to subvert the 2020 election on Jan 6, 2021” https://www.politico.com, Mar 2022.
Additionally, the New York Attorney General alleges that over the last decade, Trump overinflated his assets to get loans and under-inflated his assets to use tax deductions to reduce his tax liability.
When Trump’s misdeeds are ignored, it’s called “willful ignorance”. This means “the person is aware of the facts and chooses to intentionally disregard them.” www.pyschologytoday.com, Oct 2018.
Why people ignore facts: “When confronted with facts we disagree with, we often do not change our perceptions. Past research suggested the possibility that fact-checking could lead to a “backfire effect,” causing people to double down and become even more stubborn in their beliefs.”
Bad news: “Blocking out information we disagree with—through creating social media echo chambers, reading partisan news, or only surrounding ourselves with friends who agree with us—can also lead to our opinions becoming more extreme.”
As an accountant, I do not want to block out information. There is a possibility that I might be wrong. I would have to be arrogant to only listen and agree with my views without giving the chance to listen to others.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Climate cult
Did you ever notice that when a conservative misspoke its a bald face lie but when a liberal progressive tells a bald face lie they misspoke.
Harvard professor released a research paper that says Industrial Wind Towers are warming the earth. Large numbers of these Industrial Wind Towers will increase the temperature 4° Fahrenheit in 3 decades. This is a higher increase than the smart green people say we will have if we do nothing. Scientific American says Industrial Wind Farms can alter nearby rainfall and temperature.
Sorry I’m just not a climate change cult believer. The earth goes through cycles of warm and cold. Weather changes. Didn’t matter if man was here or not.
Interesting AP article title” States look for solutions as fentanyl deaths rising” it couldn’t be the klown in the white houses southern border catastrophic policy could it?
Will Hunter keep his secret service detail in prison?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
