Cementing a memory
Understandably, few people called him Tony and I have several of his autographed books. His books run the gamut from spooks to circuses and sausages. And I remember something he said — all the more hilarious in his clipped, almost stereotypical, British accent — about his wife, Araminta. (Sweat not, folks, it’s nice)
Only a penstroke away from the British Peerage, Antony Dacres Hippisley-Coxe was a member of their secret service in the early 1950s and was an established writer when I talked with him at Ackworthy, his medieval “wattle and daub” thatched roof house near Hartland north Devonshire.
I had arranged my lengthy visit to also coincide with his “wine and cheese” meeting of his ghost club group.(Devonshire is replete with these subjects for their discussion).
Their daughter, Ariadne, called “Adnee” by her mother, was also down from Scotland for the meet. (Unsurprisingly, here, Ackworthy is locally pronounced like “Akery” in the Devon patois.)
And Adnee’s mum, Araminta’s birth surname was Peel — Great Gladstone’s Ghost! Can’t get much more British than that -- As in “D’ya ken John Peel ... with his horn and his hounds in the mornin?”
But, to return, Araminta also was employed by the secret service and along with Antony — and being very young — both were laughing and “larking about” one day on the job, even throwing things at each other, and were seen by Sir Rufus, their crusty supervisor.
A bit wistful as I write this, my friends, Antony and Araminta, have since died, Antony in 1988. Remarkable people, I hope this letter helps cement their memory.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Above the law
Liberal democrats keep saying that no one is above the law unless your name is Biden, Clinton, Pelosi, Schiff or Maybe Nadler.
WSJ poll says majority of Americans don’t believe that going to college is worth the money or the time.
If The January 6 committee was so transparent about everything why did they lock some of the evidence for 30 to 50 years? After Kaepernick anthem protest in 2016 Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it was “stupid “,”arrogant “,and” disrespectful” and was a show of “ contempt for a government that made it possible for his parents and grandparents to live a decent life.
So the climate cult activists think banning gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces are going to save the world? What about the 2 coal fired power plants that China builds every week? Why is it we have to save the world every time?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
A slap in the face
The horrifying killings in Nashville were terrible enough without the families, in a somber time of grieving, having to suffer the insults and disrespect by demonstrators who were at the Nashville Court House.
The demonstrators were holding up seven fingers indicating there were 7 victims. They were indicting, supposedly, the 7th victim was the very same marauding terrorist who methodically searched the school halls and rooms and executed six people including three beautiful young innocent children.
It’s inconceivable to imagine just how sick and perverted their thinking is to somehow see a cold blooded deliberate killer of innocent children as a victim.
Then, there’s the lier-in-chief (Uncle Joe) who when taking the podium to address the nation about the catastrophe. Insensitively and in extremely bad taste, laughingly began to joke about coming there to look for some chocolate chip ice cream. This was literally nothing short of a slap in the face to the families and friends of the victims who deserve only sympathy and prayers.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Get involved
This is a shout-out to the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics organization and all their participants.
Their organization is responsible for making enormous changes in young peoples’ lives at all levels and nowhere was this demonstrated more clearly than this weekends’ FIRST Robotics Aerospace Valley Regional Competition.
The enthusiasm, focus, hard work, expertise, and superior ethics shown by everyone at last weekend’s event was truly inspirational.
FIRST is growing national and international leaders at every level. I saw this demonstrated last weekend and can enumerate the outstanding individuals I met from the parents, mentors, and students to the dedicated volunteers making this possible. They each had a story how FIRST dramatically changed their lives for the better. I have one too.
Tired of the negative news and media reports about the state of our country? Want a shot in the arm seeing our real future in action?
Then go to any FIRST competition.
Better yet, get involved.
You will make a difference…a big difference.
Yvonne Des Lauriers
Palmdale
Failure to show compassion
Mr. McGregor believes that the reason for reparations is “to keep minorities from jumping ship to the Republican Party.” It’s not surprising at the number of conservatives that are against reparations. McGregor quotes the New York Post: “…Trump has made inroads into minority communities [because] minorities …are tired of being overlooked.” I am still researching about reparations.
According to the New York Post, Nov 2020, Trump’s “…voting share came from nonwhite voters — the highest percentage for a GOP presidential candidate since 1960.”
However, when separating minorities by race, Trump did poorly. For example, Trump received 12% of African-American votes compared to Nixon (15%), Ford (17%) and Reagan (14%). Politico, Nov 2020.
All I hear is how minorities should embrace Republicans because the Democrats are not doing enough. McGregor fails to show how today’s conservative Republican Party are helping minorities.
As an accountant, I ask McGregor how Trump’s tax policies favored the middle class which consisted of minorities. It’s been puzzling as to how white people who make less than $200,000 a year vote Republican. It is a known fact that African Americans who become Republicans cannot talk about racism.
Why is it that the majority of Republicans still consist of white males? I had an acquaintance in the gym tell me that “Blacks kill other Blacks” when I mentioned about the police officers unfairly treating African Americans.
He reads my letters, but has never taken the time to have a conversation with me about race until I brought this up.
I have had real conversations with moderate Republicans unlike my conservative acquaintances. In the Bible, Jesus tells Christians to show compassion.
Thacker, Dr. Manning, McGregor & Gardner avoid conversations about racism, but still say they are Christians. The failure to show compassion goes against Biblical teaching.
Vincent White
Lancaster
