Gamble

Cementing a memory

Understandably, few people called him Tony and I have several of his autographed books. His books run the gamut from spooks to circuses and sausages. And I remember something he said — all the more hilarious in his clipped, almost stereotypical, British accent — about his wife, Araminta. (Sweat not, folks, it’s nice)      

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.