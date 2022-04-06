Immigration and inflation
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history. With the war in Ukraine capturing the news, the border crisis has largely gone ignored except on Fox news.
In the bast 5 months illegal immigration has exceeded 1 million. Biden just announced the end of title 42 and border crossings are expected to increase from 7,000 to 18,000 a day. The border patrol is so overwhelmed, that we have now achieved true open borders. That is illegal and Biden is willfully breaking the law.
Nancy Pelosi impeached Trump because of a phone call to Ukraine but I don’t hear any impeachment talk of Biden. Based on projections illegal immigration will reach roughly 5% of the US population by the end of Biden’s first term. That’s 1 in 20 in the US illegally just during Bidens administration. So, what’s in the future for all these illegals?
Economists are now predicting a potential recession sometime next year. The reason is simple with inflation so high people are spending their money on necessities such as gas and food, we just had a great jobs report but, in the AV Press it reported that sales of autos, furniture and clothes dropped 2.1%. I believe that decline will continue and by next year you will start seeing layoffs.
So, what about all these illegals invading our country in a time of high inflation and potential recession coming? You guessed it; the American public is going to have to feed and house them. The question is where does the money come from? Higher taxes, increased national debt by printing more money or reduced social programs such as Social Security and Medicare. But help is on the way as Joe thinks before long, we’ll all have new Tesla’s in the garage.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Imagine if ...
I’d like to nominate Diana Beards-Williams for letter of the year even though its only April. Sunday’s letter was excellent. I agree whole heartedly. Although If I had written it, I would likely be branded a racist, again.
I’d also like to mention the Biden crime family. I haven’t seen any of the local Biden supporters address the Hunter Biden lap top that has been confirmed to be genuine.
Let’s talk about the billions of dollars funneled from Ukraine, China and Russia into the Biden crime family through Hunter and James Biden the “Big Guy’s” son and brother? You can find a copy of the laptop online but be careful there are many illegal images and videos involving children it may land you in prison but not Hunter of course.
The book by Peter Schweizer, Profiles in Corruption lays it out very clearly. For example, James Biden’s firm was given $1.5 billion in contracts for the “rebuilding of war-torn Iraq”—an endeavor Joe Biden was tasked to oversee by President Barack Obama. His Brother had no experience in building anything.
Hunter with the help of Vice President Biden received millions of dollars from all three countries. Everything President Biden and his family touch involves absolute corruption.
Imagine the uproar if any of President Trumps kids owned the laptop from hell. Imagine if any of them had received even a nickel from a foreign government. Imagine if Donald Trump jr. was out smoking crack and make illegitimate babies that President Trump wouldn’t even acknowledge exists despite DNA proof.
President Trump and his family have been so deeply scrutinized and investigated yet the left can find no real wrong doing.
President Biden is compromised by Russia, China and Ukraine which is why we have offered such weak support to Ukraine.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
Putin and oil
I wonder what a day in the life of Ralph Brax is like, his writings show he hates about 50% (Trump and Republicans) of the population 24/7/365.
In his letter published on Saturday 4/2 he said if you agree with Trump that Putin is a smart man you are a fan of Putey. Saying a person is smart is vastly different from agreeing with or supporting them. Most people know someone who we believe to be smart, but we cannot stand them and do not associate with them. He also said if you are part of the republican base, you are indeed a, Putey guy.
President Biden withdrew 50M barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve a month ago and is going to withdraw another 180M barrels over the next six months. All of this is a cover up for his failed energy policy. What we have not heard is when he will backfill the 230M barrels of oil which will be bought at market rates.
My guess is he will not backfill but rather leave it for the next president in 2025 to replenish the oil.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
