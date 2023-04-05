Nancy says ...
Nancy Pelosi(D) expressed the depravity of her socialist Democrat party on the indictment of President Trump. She and her comrades’ follow the lead of Socialist dictators, looking to gain that photo of President Trump, arrested.
Americans believe that their attack on our Republic, and utter contempt for our constitution will energize the nation behind Trump.
Nancy(D) tweeted Thursday: “The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”
Nancy(D) is telling us that (1)President Trump must “prove” his innocence and (2)“our rights” are derived by government.
In the U.S. a person is “innocent” until proven guilty, and “our rights” come from God. Government’s role is to protect those God given rights.
Pelosi(D) contradicts the presumption of innocence and the legal principle and legal burden of proof is on the DA prosecuting Trump. Guilty until proven innocent is how it works under her democratic tyranny, not America.
Her comments on the unprecedented and corrupt indictment of President Trump are deeply offensive, un-American, and completely counter to the American principles of equal justice under the law with the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Her comments must be condemned by all.
Nancy’s(D) comments are particularly egregious because as a congressman she would destroy our Republic and replace it with her authoritarian democracy.
This unprecedented election interference from a corrupt socialist Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a political witch-hunt and a dark day for America.
These socialist Democrats will stop at nothing to suppress the will and voice of the American people, which we have all witnessed. Remember the January 6 committee’s lies, and Democrat’s weaponizing government agencies!
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Why Social Security?
T
his message pertains to the Social Security Administration and the current national budget crisis. Of course, all national budget crisis are of Congress’s making, because in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, our U.S. Congress appropriates U. S. national funding.
The current national funding issues pertain to rising the national debit celling. The Republicans are recommending financial cuts to congress approved preproperated Acts of congress before the debit celling is raised.
A 20% reduction of current Social Security payments to all Social Security recipients, (66 million people), is being considered. REF.: https://www.msn.com
Why is it that every time a national budget crisis occurs, Republicans immediately propose cuts to Social Security and or Medicare, adversely affecting the poorest portion of the U.S. population?
Social Security payments were earned by the USA working population. Why does some Republicans believe Social Security is a welfare handout? It is obvious that if Social Security and or Medicare benefits are reduced, that action will create additional homelessness.
If by some unknown method, Congress people’s income was reduced by 20%, this would be totally unacceptable. Why is it that the least income population is always addressed to be cut? Yes, Democrats are pursuing the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes. If they do, we would not have a budget crisis.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
A couple of points
Larry Kissam: “Guy Marsh’s March 21 letter excoriating capitalists struck me as it would be interesting to see how separated from capitalism he is.”
I reside within a capitalist world. So, I’m separated from capitalism like fish are separated from water.
Marxism isn’t a lifestyle. Marxists can’t opt out of capitalism as vegans opt out of eating meat and dairy.
Kissam: “You might be a capitalist if you live on a private pension plan that invests in businesses.” Ridiculous.
Capitalists organize the production process while owning the means of production and accumulating surplus value via the unpaid labor power of workers. I’m a worker.
Too, had the lion’s share of the wealth my labor power produced throughout my working life not been stolen from me through a bourgeois system of legality known as private profit, I would need neither pension nor Social Security payments.
Kissam: “You might be a capitalist if you buy goods and services from market-driven businesses.”
The absurdity of that statement is self-evident, for it suggests that consumers, in their capacity as consumers, are capitalists. Wow.
Steve Brewer: “A teacher’s wage should be based on performance.”
Steve, should a cop’s wage also be based on performance? Should police budgets be cut when crime rates increase?
Currently, police budgets are routinely increased as crime rates escalate. Should that not occur, Steve Brewer?
John Manning: “We all like to be ‘right’... But some adults cannot admit obvious errors.”
For example, on 01.04.23, Manning wrote, “...the early reports from China about how well they had controlled Covid outbreaks which are now out of control.”
On 02.01.23, I pointed out that Manning’s statement flew in the face of a tyro’s understanding of epidemiology. But Dr. Manning didn’t admit to his obvious error. Methinks Dr. Manning harbors a need to be correct.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Thanks, AVH
My son was hospitalized for 2 weeks at AV hospital in early March, it was a mom’s worst nightmare, the lack of sleep and just worrying about my son.
The 2 East nurses and staff, and doctors were just so wonderful to me and my son, asking me if i need anything, I cant say enough about how they helped us through a rough 2 weeks.
The nurses did more then their job to help my son feel better.
Thank you
Bonnie Witten
Lancaster
