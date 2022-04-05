Save the trees
If Joshua trees are protected, Why are all the builders and now Amazon, allowed to remove and destroy them? They need to be fined for every Joshua Tree they destroy. Why aren’t our elected officials enforceing this? Save our Joshua Trees.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Children and oil
Much to talk about and so little space to write it. Ketmanji Jackson. “I can’t define woman, I’m not a biologist” Dumbest answer ever. How will she ever rule on Womens Athlete cases? Very lenient punishments for child rapists as this crime soars. Don’t dare question her or your racists.
The left wants instructions on sexual orientation and gender identity taught in kindergarten through third grade. Why are they sexually exploiting our young children? What is their devious reason? Disney’s a complete disappointment, the land of purity and wholesomeness, for young children, it’s been taken over by the 2% ‘woke people’, again exploiting children.
15-18,000 illegals ‘invading’ our country daily, mostly men 18-35, the majority evade border patrol. Gang members, criminals, Terrorists? Thats up 1000%. along with crime. We must close the border Biden says in his State of the Union speech, nothing happened, it’s worse.
Gas and food prices skyrocket, as we still buy Russian oil, supporting Putin’s war. Joe begged for oil from dictator countries, no luck, now using our strategic supply to lower the cost. Hope we don’t need that for an emergency as in war. Biden should check with Alaska, Oklahoma, Kansas, and both Dakotas, I hear they have a 200 yr. supply.
Kamala sounds like she’s speaking to1st graders with her ‘word salad’. that says nothing. This woman is unprepared and in over her head. Who’s in charge of our country? It’s Trump, Putin and Covid’s, fault, right? Of course, because the Liberals told the media to say so, and they always tell the truth, right?
Judy Watson
Lancaster
How much higher?
How much higher do fuel prices have to get before Newsom and Biden are ran out of the country on a rail.
Some people have to drive to work each day and still find a way to make a living. They face the dilemma (should I stay or should I go.) You know the rest of the song.
I would consider helping to mix the tar and feathers if it would help in ending the stupidity. But then again what country would take them.
Jim MacCurdy
Palmdale
Not what it means
Sam Kilanowski sent in a letter in which he wrote, “Climate change and global warming/cooling do occur but anthropomorphic (manmade) effects are not adequate to explain the changes.” (“Blame it on the sun,” March 29.)
That is not what “anthropomorphic” means.
The Webster’s College Dictionary gives this definition: “adj. ascribing human form or attributes to a thing or a being not human, as to a deity.”
The verb form is “anthropomorphize”, and the meaning is, “to ascribe human form or attributes to (an animal, plant, material object, etc.).”
So this word has nothing to do with something being manmade. The California Aqueduct is manmade, but it could not be described as an anthropomorphic undertaking, and the water it transports could not be described as bringing anthropomorphic relief to the parched desert.
In Disney’s 1940 animated film Pinocchio, the character of Jiminy Cricket is a good example of anthropomorphism. He resembles a human and looks nothing like a cricket because Walt Disney wisely instructed the animator to avoid realism when drawing Jiminy.
He knew that when the character introduces himself at the beginning of the film and says, “Hi! I’m Jiminy - Jiminy Cricket”, the children would believe him and not be frightened by him.
Anthropomorphism is often found in many religions, where human characteristics are ascribed to gods and goddesses. They exhibit human emotions such as anger, jealousy, and love. They have children. They get tired after exerting themselves. If they resemble humans more than anything else, that may be because we have modelled them after ourselves.
My cat, Cookie, was very disappointed this morning when I left for work, but she smiled at me with compassion because she understood that I need to earn money so that I can buy her more cat food.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
